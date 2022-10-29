CJ water spouts

Winter weather can turn bad quickly. It’s best to keep a close eye on your surroundings.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

Winter is coming. Florida Keys winter that is. Loretta and I are so used to our “endless summers,” that we woke up and opened the sliding-glass porch doors, then ran back into the house. We were freezing cold. But the thermometer said 70. Brhhh! it’s cold outside!

Of course, the coming of winter means a lot to the fisherpersons of the Florida Keys. I guess it means a lot to all the Keys people. For instance, I saw my first hummingbird for the year sipping from blossoms on a firebush. And I heard different sounding songbirds signaling across the canal to each other.