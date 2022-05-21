This column originally appeared in The Key West Citizen on Nov. 18, 2012.
I’ve owned my boat for almost 18 years. There are advantages to this, and there are disadvantages. For instance, one advantage is that I own the boat outright and every year I can afford to have some work done or add a new piece of electronics or add some really cool thing that I might not really need. One of the disadvantages is that the cuddy-cabin gets kind of messy and cluttered every seven to 10 years.
And that’s where I find myself today. The cabin’s a mess. There is a small stainless-steel sink in the cabin. This sink has become the “junk drawer” of the EP2 (shortened from Extravagant Promises 2 — the name of the boat). Recently, I found a small bottle of ibuprofen in the sink. I thought this was a good thing, because I am always out of ibuprofen in the house. But the expiration date coincided with when Loretta and I lived in Islamorada, two houses before we bought our current house in 2003.
And I found a key. You know the type of key I’m talking about. The one we find and can’t imagine what it might fit. I spent a few minutes thinking about where this may have come from and then gave up. Why would I put a lone key in the sink of my boat and then never need to open that lock for the past who-knows-how-many years? As I looked around the rest of the cabin, I realized this cabin cannot be straightened out. Ever. So, I threw the key back in the sink … with the ibuprofen.
This was not a good start to an ambitious cleaning project. You know the expression, “The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.” All I can say to that is, “Drop dead, Grasshopper.” I started wondering how much it would cost to hire someone to clean my boat’s cabin. With all this self-berating, I gave myself a moment to be proud of the fact that this weekend I actually cleaned out the interior and the trunk of my car. That deserves a gold star.
With the reveling over, I returned to my problem; the boat’s cabin is a mess. I pushed a few things out of the way, three of which I did not readily recognize, and made a space big enough to sit on the very edge of the V-berth. My leg hit the litter bag hanging on a small cabinet doorknob and it slithered to the floor where I noticed fishing lures with badly rusted hooks. Maybe I should start with those hooks, I thought. But instead, I turned on the VHF radio and listened to the marine weather report. Four times the guy with the funny voice said the same thing over and over. I pondered what language he was speaking and then determined it was a computer-generated voice. So, if that’s the case, why did they give him such a goofy accent? I started thinking, “Maybe this is why I never get the cabin cleaned out.” Then I thought, “Who cares?” And I felt a lot better about myself.
About seven years ago, my wife got so tired of listening to me talk about how messy the cabin in the boat was, she told me that the only way I was going to get it done properly was to take everything out of the cabin, then put back only what was necessary and throw the rest away. Then she insisted one more time, “Everything has to come out of the cabin. Absolutely everything — or it won’t work.” “What are you, new in town?” I scoffed. “That would take a week to do.” She gave me one of those wifely looks. Even worse, it was the wife of a fisherman’s wifely look. And then she walked away.
But the very next morning, Saturday morning, I poured a cup of coffee, walked down to the boat, opened the cabin door, and removed everything from the cabin. I found my lucky fishing cap. I found my favorite cold-weather long-sleeved shirt; I found a brand-new black and red Iland Lure (still in the tube) and two brand-new black and red tuna feathers. “I’ve been looking for you guys for seven years,” I moaned. There was no reply; just the lonely breath-sounds of a man on his boat trying to take everything out of the cabin. Everything. I found a plastic bag with several of my favorite “secret” waypoints written on an index card. I was happy nobody found my waypoints and stole my secret spots. Then again, how could anyone have found them; I hadn’t even seen them for seven years. But you can never be too careful with your secret waypoints. So, I hid them between the two-way radio and the bulkhead to which it’s mounted. I suppose now I’ll have to move them again.
The project actually turned out perfectly. It took six uninterrupted hours to empty the cabin, throw away the things I didn’t need any more, put all my swivels and hooks in the proper containers, categorize and zipper-bag all my rigged lures, scrub the now empty but shiny stainless-steel sink and put everything back where it belonged. The cabin was beautiful. Plastic boxes all lined up next to each other with labels clearly calling out what was kept inside. Lure bags and tackle boxes with covers that could actually be closed and locked. Will wonders never cease?
Now, more than seven years have passed, and the cabin needs to be cleaned out again. I don’t really like cleaning out the cabin. I don’t really like working in the yard either. I guess they’re both necessary evils, but for tonight, the only thing I’m sure of, is that I am not going to mention the condition of the boat cabin to my wife. I know where the ibuprofen is, and I know where my missing key is — in case I need it again. What more could I ask for?
And, messy cabin notwithstanding, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.