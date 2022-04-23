Fishing is like a box of chocolates. ... We all know the rest of that sentence. So far, April has been chock-full of surprises. Not only fishing-wise, but weather-wise also. I’ve had two trips so far in April, when the weather reports had forecasted calm seas for only one day, and the rest of the week’s forecast called for big winds and big seas.
Like most Florida Keys locals, I try to always take advantage of these opportunities. Fishing is the main reason I moved to the Keys in 2001. Twenty-one years later, I’ve had some great jobs, hosted a live-fishing radio show for a year, ran for a seat on the Marathon City Council, acted a couple of times at the Marathon Community Theater, made some terrific friends and married Loretta with a fabulous Marathon sunset-background wedding. But it’s always been the fishing that brought me here.
Recently, I fished with my buddy, Dan. We had a one-day window to fish. In fact, it was less than a day, because we both had prior commitments that caused us to leave the dock a little later than usual and get back to the dock a little earlier than usual. We knew, if we didn’t go during this one-day weather opening, it’d be another week before we could get out.
I believe in the saying: half-measures avail us nothing; but I put that idea behind me, and we headed out to the reef, hoping to get the boat wet, get some sun on our faces and catch just enough 13- to 15-inch yellowtail snappers for a few nice dinners. We chose one of our snapper spots close to shore, and shallower than our usual choices.
We both talked about how easy it seemed to reach our destination, and drop a smaller, easier-to-handle, auxiliary anchor. We set out a block of chum and threw cascades of oats into the slick. We caught a few yellowtails, too small to keep, and released them. Ballyhoos arrived and made themselves comfortable eating our tempting chum and oats.
After a while, we decided to Bally-Hoop a few to freeze and keep for later. For some reason, we both love catching ballyhoo. We pulled our lines in and played ballyhoo Bingo. When we had all the ballyhoo we wanted, we rinsed the cockpit, put the net away and drifted small, shiny pieces of fresh ballyhoo on light fluorocarbon leaders and were surprised when the first drift brought in an 18-inch yellowtail.
We decided to drop a butterflied ballyhoo on a long leader to the bottom. It couldn’t hurt, we agreed and went about our fishing, paying no attention to this bottom rig that sat in a forward rod holder. Until, that is, the reel started screaming and the rod bent over. I grabbed the rod and immediately knew there was a big fish at the end of the line. It was a fun fight with a very determined fish, and we boated a beautiful mutton snapper.
With several good-sized yellowtails already in the box, we called it a day, went back to the dock a little after noon, cleaned up, fileted the fish and went about our business for the day.
The next week, my friend, Mike, his wife, Holley, and their son, Roy, were in town taking care of their rental property. Mike called early, “We’ve got a one-day window to fish. What do you suggest?”
I had received a few reports of mahi mahi finally being caught off Marathon. “I’ve got the EP-2 half loaded to fish with my friend, Al. We’re planning to troll for some mahi early and get back home before the forecasted late afternoon winds blow up.”
“Exactly what I had in mind,” Mike answered.
“OK,” I said, “let’s go fishing together ... on different boats. That’ll give us two boats on the search, and we’ll stay in phone or radio contact.”
As we passed the outer marker at Sisters Creek, Al and I put out a spread of trolled ballyhoo and artificial feather-like lures. Just past the reef, two frigate birds were circling directly in front of us. We saw something break the surface and splash a few times. We raced over and slowed to trolling speed. We thought we would soon be rich with fish! We trolled the area, changing direction and speed several times.
The splashing had gone away, and the frigates soon flew off. We continued to work that area, then disappointed, we continued south to deeper waters. “At least it’s signs of life,” I said. We ran into a thick and tight weedline in 500 feet of water. “I haven’t seen such a solid weedline in a long time.”
We trolled that line east to west and west to east for almost an hour. We never saw a fish, or bird, or big piece of debris. We had surface baits and deep-trolled baits. We finally gave up and headed south again. Mike called on the radio. “Roy caught a football-size blackfin tuna, but we haven’t seen anything else. We’re gonna go snorkeling for a while. Let me know if you run into anything.
We had no such luck. Round about 4 p.m., we finally called it a day. If there is anything positive to say about the day, it would be, the cleanup was quick and easy.
Maybe the day before had been better; and maybe the day after might have been better. It doesn’t matter. Because every day, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.