It was a week’s worth of experience for the next generation of Key West High boys soccer players as the Key West U10 Strikers traveled to California to participate in the American Soccer Youth Organization (AYSO) National Games July25-30.

The tournament started with the opening ceremonies held at the LA Galaxy field, as well as a Soccer Fest, during which players were mixed up from different teams in each group so they can be introduced to different places around the nation as well as also an opportunity to exchange tournament pins.

