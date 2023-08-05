The Key West U10 Strikers, front row from left, Kai Mularz, Parker Landier, Jerry Powell and Alfonso Sepulveda, and back row Xavier Verdun, Michael Leser, Sebastian Lopez-Roman, Matthew Steer, Christian Barrows and Cody Hawks, placed third at the AYSO National Games.
Alfonso Sepulveda battles for control of the ball.
Photos by Seth Mularz/Special to SCORE
Xavier Verdun attempts to flick the ball in the air.
Christian Barrows was a big part of the Key West defense and the six shutouts during the tournament.
Photos by Seth Mularz/Special to SCORE
Cody Hawks knocks the ball away from his opponent.
Strikers teammate Michael Leser, in the background, watches as Sebastian Lopez-Roman dribbles the ball up field for Key West.
Parker Landier challenges for possession of the ball.
Kai Mularz races downfield for the loose ball.
Jerry Powell has his eye on the ball as Strikers teammate Chrstian Barrows follows the play.
Photos provided
The Key West Strikers prepare to swap pins during the opening ceremonies.
It was a week’s worth of experience for the next generation of Key West High boys soccer players as the Key West U10 Strikers traveled to California to participate in the American Soccer Youth Organization (AYSO) National Games July25-30.
The tournament started with the opening ceremonies held at the LA Galaxy field, as well as a Soccer Fest, during which players were mixed up from different teams in each group so they can be introduced to different places around the nation as well as also an opportunity to exchange tournament pins.