Abrianna Marshall.jpg

Abrianna Marshall

Not matter what happens on Friday, Dec. 16, when the Marathon High girls basketball team travels to Keys Gates, Lady ’Fins coach Andra Garvey will have emotions split. That’s because he is hoping his Marathon squad can close out the first half of the season with a victory, which is much needed after a pair of losses — to Gulliver Prep, 41-33, on Monday, Dec. 12, and 50-36 to Somerset South Homestead on Wednesday, Dec. 14 — but, on the other hand, a win against Keys Gate would mean he defeated his daughter’s team.

“It will be an up-and-down thing and I will hear about it,” Garvey said about Friday’s game. “They are a young team so we are not too concerned, but it will be a tough night for me.”

