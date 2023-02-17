In what has almost become a tradition at Key West High, the District 16-1A wrestling championships are once against set to be held at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, on Friday, Feb. 17, during which the fully stocked Conchs, who will not be without a challenge, are the favorites to remain pristine at 14 straight titles.

“I feel confident, I like the way they are wrestling, especially after having a petty good showing at Jensen Beach last week,” said Jimenez. “ I think we are peaking at the right time and we are excited.”

