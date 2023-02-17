In what has almost become a tradition at Key West High, the District 16-1A wrestling championships are once against set to be held at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, on Friday, Feb. 17, during which the fully stocked Conchs, who will not be without a challenge, are the favorites to remain pristine at 14 straight titles.
“I feel confident, I like the way they are wrestling, especially after having a petty good showing at Jensen Beach last week,” said Jimenez. “ I think we are peaking at the right time and we are excited.”
Nine teams will be represented at the one-day meet, which will begin wrestling at roughly 3:30 p.m. following the 2 p.m. weigh-ins, which will also include Monroe County rival Coral Shores as well as Killian and Florida Christian, which are the squads hoping to unseat the Conchs from their long-standing title run.
“Sunset always has some good guys, then South Miami is in our district but I don’t think they will have a full team,” said Jimenez. “I think Florida Christian is close to a full team and Killian is missing just a few weights.”
The Conchs come in with a complete lineup, and despite a late-season injury to 182-pound starter Jaden Fox, the team was able to come up with a replacement as Elijah Miranda is moving up a weight class from 170 at which weight Alex Marcotte will now receive the start.
“That was a big loss losing Jaden, so we had to shuffle, and we felt Elijah might be a better fit than Alex at 182,” said Jimenez. “Last weekend went well, Alex won the tournament at 170 and Elijah took second at 182. Besides that, we have had everyone in the right weights for a while, so I think we have the most solid line, from 1 to 14, in a few years.”
That includes top contenders for a state berth, seniors Andre Otto at heavyweight, Weston Andrews at 195 pounds, along with juniors, 220-pounder Ralph Richie, 138-pounder Jason Flynn, and 132-pounder Dost Bakhtiyorov. Also lining up for Key West will be junior Justin Tran at 152 pounds, sophomores Lazaro Diaz, at 120, Abram Canet at 126, Alfredo Corrales at 152, and freshmen Skylar Fosshage and Prometheus Delacercla.
“Our freshman, who are out two lightweights, have had some up-and-down battles with the other guys in the district, but we definitely have a legitimate chance of getting them all in their finals,” said Jimenez. “I told them we should have 14 guys lined up for the finals.”
While extending the unprecedented district championship run is important, Jimenez, as typical this time of year, stressed the district tournament is just the start of the state series, which in essence is a three-week tournament, thus the focus remains on having 14 matsmen advance to the Region 4-1A Championships.
“It’s just the first step and that’s the way we present it,” said Jimenez. “We talk about the tradition of winning the district title, even back when I was wrestling, but really it’s all about setting yourself up for the next round and an easier path in the region tournament, so you can make it to states.”
Still, in what may be often overlooked as it has almost become tradition at Key West High, a 14th straight district championship is no easy feat and one Jimenez admits he never saw coming.
“I didn’t have the kind of foresight to think that far down the road, but after we won the first year, I said to myself, ‘now that you have won, you have to continue to win it,’” said Jimenez. “I never though how long it would go and really the goal then was to win the region title and getting guys to state to win a title there. That’s still the goal and it gets harder through the years, and one of the outcomes in wanting to be the best team in Florida is a team that continuously wins the district.”