Upon the inception of the Key West Adult Flag Football League, organizers Demetrius Roach and Tony Guieb were hoping for six teams to sign up, and initially they had that number of squads. Three of those squads never fully came into fruition, leaving just three set to play when the schedule was set to begin.
Still, the show had to go on, with hopes of adding more teams in the future, so the teams are playing double headers on most nights. It began on Nov. 19 with the Renegades knocking off Island Bred twice, 26-7, in the league debut and followed with a 27-26 victory in the nightcap.
The teams have now all played six games, with Conch House and Renegades standing at 4-2, while Island Bred is 2-4.
The teams took a break for a week to partake in the sixth annual Toys for Tots flag football tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, at George Mira Field, which once again collected more than a hundred presents to give away to children.
Taking the tournament title was Conch Town, which went undefeated in four contests, topping Team NyQuil in the title tilt, 30-13. Island Bred finished the tournament at 2-2, while the Renegades did not garner a win in three tries.
The winning team was comprised of Keith Durden, Dequian Youngblood, Nelson “Bubbles” Carey, Poppy Marius, Tim Lewis, Justin Allen, Lex Womack, Jordan Dewhirst, Dorian Cannon, Emmanuel Gonzalez and Tyler Peak.
The league was scheduled to return to play on Thursday, Dec. 22, with three games starting at 6 p.m., the Renegades and Conch House playing a double header in the final two contests of the night, but the games were postponed to a later date.