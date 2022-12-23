Upon the inception of the Key West Adult Flag Football League, organizers Demetrius Roach and Tony Guieb were hoping for six teams to sign up, and initially they had that number of squads. Three of those squads never fully came into fruition, leaving just three set to play when the schedule was set to begin.

Still, the show had to go on, with hopes of adding more teams in the future, so the teams are playing double headers on most nights. It began on Nov. 19 with the Renegades knocking off Island Bred twice, 26-7, in the league debut and followed with a 27-26 victory in the nightcap.