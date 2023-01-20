Even despite the Key West Youth Lacrosse and High School seasons still a few weeks away, roughly 50 players, split between two sessions, were in attendance for the Powell Lacrosse Clinic held for two days on Jan. 14-15 at George Mira Field.

It was the second time Powell Lacrosse has visited Key West, the first prior to COVID, and this year’s stop opens the season for the company, which is based in Syracuse, New York and hosts camps nationwide.

