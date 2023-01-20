Even despite the Key West Youth Lacrosse and High School seasons still a few weeks away, roughly 50 players, split between two sessions, were in attendance for the Powell Lacrosse Clinic held for two days on Jan. 14-15 at George Mira Field.
It was the second time Powell Lacrosse has visited Key West, the first prior to COVID, and this year’s stop opens the season for the company, which is based in Syracuse, New York and hosts camps nationwide.
“It’s a family business, so we get to travel around, select our spots and have fun being at places like Key West,” said Casey Powell, who was the lead for the two days of tutorials. “Obviously, it’s a great place to come and visit, but I also knew there is a great lacrosse following. The first time I came, the hospitality was off the charts, and we had a blast, so I felt it was time to come back.”
The focus for Powell — who played college lacrosse at Syracuse University, and then had a 18-year professional lacrosse career that included four different times being a part of the U.S. Nation team — during the morning sessions with the players 12 and younger was on the basics like passing and catching, while the afternoons, for the athletes 13 and older, were spent working on advanced playing.
“I learned a little bit from all the different coaches I had in my years, so my goal is to pass on a couple of tips and hopefully they receive that,” said Powell. “I was able to have a successful career because of the way I trained and I hope the ones who are serious about it take it to heart and use some of those traits.”
After Saturday’s training, the local played were introduced to a modified version of the sport that Powell has helped create called speed lacrosse, which is 3-on-3 version without pads.
“It’s a non-traditional aspect, but it’s the way I grew up playing in my back yard and we put a rule set around it and the kids really enjoy it,” said Powell. “It’s a lot more touches than a regular lacrosse game and a lot more fun.”
While Powell Lacrosse will continue it’s national tour, the Key West coaches are hoping the free clinic is a springboard to the season, as Key West will begin its preseason on Monday, Jan. 23, and the Key West Youth League opens its practices on Feb. 6 with registration still open at https://www.kwyouthlacrosse.com.