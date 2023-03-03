As the saying goes “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and so far, despite a few nagging injuries, the Key West High baseball team seems to be clicking on every cylinder, opening the season with four straight victories, so the Conchs will stick to the game plan that has been working as they welcome in West Broward for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, with first pitch at Rex Weech Field at 7:30 both nights.

“Pitching has looked good, our defense has been very solid, and the kids are playing the type of baseball we want,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “We executed three bunts on Friday and were able to score big crooked numbers in innings, nine of Friday night and five to start of Saturday, so I think we moving in the direction we want to be going, we just need to stay healthy.”

