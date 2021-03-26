Coming off its first win streak of the season, the Key West High baseball team could not close out its Spring Break trip in the same fashion as the final two days of action, on Thursday night against University and Friday versus South Lake Christian Academy out of North Carolina, both resulted in a pair of four-run losses.
Despite trailing by at least five runs in both of those games, the Conchs continued to fight until the final outs of each, scoring a pair in the sixth during a 6-2 loss to University and then crossing home three more times in the sixth inning during an 11-7 loss to South Lake Christian.
In the finale, Key West allowed nine runs in the first two innings to South Lake, powered by five hits and three Conchs errors for the early deficit.
Key West would begin to battle back from there by scoring three runs in the third on singles by Trevor Zuelch and Nate Barroso.
It would remain a six-run difference — with both teams scoring in the fifth, Michael Alfonso for the Conchs after reaching via a double — until the sixth when Key West rallied for three runs for make it a 10-7 score.
The rally, which came with two outs, was started by Preston Herce who doubled to center and was driven home on a triple by Wyatt Kuhn. Two errors and a single by Alfonso later and Key West was trailing by just three.
That would be as close as the Conchs came, allowing a run in the top of the seventh and then going down in order in their finals at-bat of the tournament.
Tom Besson suffered the loss in the finale, despite not allowing an earned run. He did surrender nine unearned runs in two innings, on seven hits and five walks, while striking out four. Jacob Burnham tossed a pair of scoreless frames in relief and Lucky Barroso finished the game allowing two runs on four hits.
The loss came off a quick turnaround as Friday’s game was played at 9 a.m., just hours after the third game was concluded after the 7 p.m. first pitch. In that game, Key West was no hit by University as the Conchs scored all their runs in the sixth on a hit batter and four consecutive walks.
In his return to the team, JaKhai Blake had two shutout innings in relief, striking out three, while Billy Kight gave up three unearned runs and Marlin Takovich gave up three earned runs, combining to allow five hits and six walks.
Even with the four-game trip to Sanford now complete, Key West, which played only once at home in the month of March, will still not be returning to the friendly confines of Rex Weech Field for their next game as they travel to Columbus on Wednesday before hosting Hernando on Friday and Saturday, March 2-3.