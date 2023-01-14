Despite having claimed a fourth District 16-1A Duals title in the last five years — giving the Conchs the right to host the region tournament this season, which they did on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium — Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez knew, as it always is against the District 15-1A rivals, his matsmen would have to be nearly perfect against first Mater Lakes and then Somerset in order to advance to the state championship rounds.

It did not start the way Key West needed, as one of the team's top contenders, Dost Bakhtiyorov, suffered a 2-0 loss in his 132-pound match, on a reversal in the second period, to give Mater Lakes, an early lead, which the Stallions expanded on with a one-point victory against Jason Flynn in the 138-pound bout. After losses for two of the Conchs' top wrestlers, from there it proved to be too much for Key West to overcome as Mater Lakes advanced to take on Somerset with a 51-15 win. 