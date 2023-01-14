Despite having claimed a fourth District 16-1A Duals title in the last five years — giving the Conchs the right to host the region tournament this season, which they did on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium — Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez knew, as it always is against the District 15-1A rivals, his matsmen would have to be nearly perfect against first Mater Lakes and then Somerset in order to advance to the state championship rounds.
It did not start the way Key West needed, as one of the team's top contenders, Dost Bakhtiyorov, suffered a 2-0 loss in his 132-pound match, on a reversal in the second period, to give Mater Lakes, an early lead, which the Stallions expanded on with a one-point victory against Jason Flynn in the 138-pound bout. After losses for two of the Conchs' top wrestlers, from there it proved to be too much for Key West to overcome as Mater Lakes advanced to take on Somerset with a 51-15 win.
Flynn nearly evened the team score after an escape into a reversal just before the end of the second period gave him a 4-3 advantage, but in the third, he would be taken down with 44 seconds on the clock and despite an escape with 15 seconds remaining he could not score the final point needed to send the match into an extra period.
Mater Lakes won the next three matches via pin before Elijah Miranda scored the first points for Key West with a 5-3 victory. The match was scoreless after the first and tied at 1 following the completion of the second period before a pair of takedowns by Miranda in the third secure him the match win.
The teams would swap wins during the next four matches, as Jaden Fox scored a slam early in his 182-pound bout, but was rolled into a pin in the first period, then Weston Andrews trailed 5-1 in his 195-pound contest, nearly being pinned, only to fight out and score his own first-period pinfall to keep his team, mathematically, in contention for a victory. Unfortunately, Conchs 220-pounder Ralph Riche, who has been one of the team's top performers this season, suffered a 4-0 loss, and despite Tristian Yokoyama scoring a second-round pin, Key West needed to win all four of the final matches to claim the team victory. They would all go in favor of the Bears, via a pinfall, which ousted the Conchs from the single-elimination bracket portion of the state tournament.
Somerset advanced to the next round with a 78-6 win against Miami Killian, but this time, after defeating Mater Lakes in the District 15-1A Duals a week prior, would lose to the Bears, 34-29, to earn its spot in the State Championship series.