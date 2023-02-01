Coming off its best streak of the season, the Key West High boys basketball team entered its final home stand, but it did not go as planned as the Conchs lost both games, 76-60 to Miami Christian and 83-41 to Blanche Ely, on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. Two nights later, Key West held a first-quarter lead against Ransom Everglades but could not sustain, falling 58-39.

It was also a close contest against Miami Christian as Key West trailed by just a point after the first quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second, and after the half the Crusaders expanded the lead to 60-38. The Conchs would outscore the Crusaders by six in the fourth, but it did not make a difference as Key West could not cut the lead back to single digits.

