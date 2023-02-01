Blanche Ely’s C.J. King (No. 2) skied to the rim for a slam dunk that fortunately did not go in, but the Tigers had little trouble hitting from all sides of the Bill Butler Court in their 81-43 win over the Conchs.
Coming off its best streak of the season, the Key West High boys basketball team entered its final home stand, but it did not go as planned as the Conchs lost both games, 76-60 to Miami Christian and 83-41 to Blanche Ely, on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. Two nights later, Key West held a first-quarter lead against Ransom Everglades but could not sustain, falling 58-39.
It was also a close contest against Miami Christian as Key West trailed by just a point after the first quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second, and after the half the Crusaders expanded the lead to 60-38. The Conchs would outscore the Crusaders by six in the fourth, but it did not make a difference as Key West could not cut the lead back to single digits.
With a team-high 17 points was James Osborne, also adding five rebounds, Kameron Roberts put in 11 points with five rebounds, Kevon Mills contributed nine points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal and block, Eric Moore had five points and five rebounds, Leandro Batista and Nazir Bernard both had four points and four rebounds, while Watson Chery tallied four points and 10 rebounds.
The following night, Blache Ely proved to simply too much for Key West to handle, as the Conchs were forced into more turnovers (20) than they had points in the first half, trailing 52-17 at the break. Key West could not make a comeback in the second half, but only fell behind by three more points in the final two quarters.
No Conch was in double-digits scoring against the Tigers, as Mills, Roberts, Moore, Osborne and Amuari Butler-Baily all netted a team-high six points, while Batista and Chery both scored four. Roberts six rebounds, a steal and assist, Mills passed out three assists with three rebounds, Moore grabbed five rebounds, Osborne had three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Butler-Baily picked up five rebounds, Batista finished with four rebounds, and two assists, while Chery collected five rebounds.
Key West carried a bit of momentum from the final quarter against Blanche Ely into the contest with Ransom Everglades, during which the Conchs scored the first four points and opened the lead to 12-6, but the Raiders responded with an 8-2 run to bring things back even at 16 all in the second and were ahead 37-27 at the half. Trailing by 12 entering the fourth, Key West would cut into the lead but not enough to challenge Ransom’s double-digit advantage.
Mills once again had a team-best 14 points, with four rebounds, two assists, a steal and block, Osborne recorded 11 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists, Roberts picked up 10 points, six rebounds, and four steals, Batista marked eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, Chery ended with four points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Bernard had two rebounds and two assists.
Key West (4-16 overall) still has two road games remaining in the regular season, heading to Homestead on Friday, Feb. 3, for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff, and then on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Conchs will be in Miami to play Palmer Trinity at 1:30 p.m.