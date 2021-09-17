After starting the season with losses in a pair of games Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes feels they could have easily won, Conchs senior Nathan Outon is convinced if he and his teammates can focus on the little things, they have will have success on the scoreboard in the District 16-5A opener against St. Brendan on Friday, Sept 17, at 7 p.m. in the Key West High Back Yard.
“That’s what we did wrong in the first two games, we just kept, play after play after play, messing up the littlest things,” said Outon. “If we fix those, we could be unbeatable the rest of the year.”
That begins on the offensive line, according to Outon, where the Conchs have yet to start the same five in any of the three games, including preseason. The senior also noted he feels that’s all about to change, as the health — including his own after he had the back of his knee rolled up in the preseason — of the Conchs has vastly improved coming off the bye week.
“We have had a lot of competitive practices this week, because we are tired of losing,” said Outon. “We just had to get that trust and that comes week to week to week, every time you make a snap that trust builds and it’s been building a lot this week.
“Now everyone is getting in the film room, watching themselves, not even that but also college and NFL games to see what they do and how to build on their technique for the rest of the season,” he added.
Outon, who was part of offensive line that was named The Citizen’s Player of the Year a season ago, added he has been personally has been mentoring “as much as I can,” in order to get the new lineup starting alongside him this season up to par.
“It’s been about knowing the playbook,” said Outon. “I’ve had to switch around a few times this year, but once you get to know it, it clicks for the whole line.”
That goes for everyone in the Conchs’ lineup, according to Hughes.
“We need to take care of ourselves first and stop turning the ball over at key times early in the game,” said Hughes. “We also need to be able to establish a rhythm on offense, which we haven’t been able to do yet.
“I figured up front when we did things right, they couldn’t handle us, which was really puzzling we couldn’t maintain it,” the Key West coach added about the loss two weeks ago to Centennial.
Due to the two losses to open the season, Hughes stressed Friday’s district opener against St. Brendan is a “crucial point in our season.”
“I know it’s early, but this is a must-win,” said Hughes. “We have put ourselves in a hole with the at-large bid as well, but we don’t want to have that one option to get it and the only way to do that is to win some games.”
In order to find that spark, Hughes explained they need to find a fire from within, despite being very young across the board.
“Maturity takes time,” said the Conchs coach. “This is South Florida football and even though we earned a lot of respect from a lot of teams around the state based on what we did last year, they just can’t expect to show up and win. We had teams not want to play us because of the physical style of offense we run, and those are things we should be proud of, but we have to continue it. This is a new group that has to establish their own identity.”
That has been difficult with the growing list of players missing practice and games this season due to injuries. While the offensive line is getting better, health still remains a factor for the Conchs as this week quarterback Preston Herce will be a game-time decision.
“I’ve never seen a season start like this with the rash of sprains and bruises, but nothing muscular or very serious,” said Hughes. “Hopefully our limit or quota of that is done.”
With every player who gets back on the field, Hughes said he believes they still have the potential of winning the final eight games on the schedule, but they must “take care of ourselves and eliminating those mistakes.”
“The offense needs to come out and establish some dominance and prove we can move the ball, no matter what we try,” said Hughes. “That’s the way we have to look at it, and it starts this week.”
Outon thinks his teammates are ready to do those little things to make the big improvement.
“You will see something very different out of us this week,” said Outon. “It’s time to blow up and go crazy. I say it every day in the locker room: ‘It’s just time to be better.’”