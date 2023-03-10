Through nine games this season the Key West High boys lacrosse team had come across just one team with a losing record, which is something coach Alberto Piceno expected when he built the schedule in the preseason.
Maybe not quite to this extent, as the Conchs' opponents have a combined 45-20 record on the season, while Key West remains in the hunt for its first victory of the 2023 campaign with Bartow sent to make the trip through the Keys starting in Tavernier against Coral Shores on Friday, March 10, and then south to the KWHS Back Yard for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Conchs on Saturday, March 11.
Like most of Key West's opponents this season, Bartow has won four of its six contests to begin its schedule, including 18-10 and 13-2 wins in its last two games. The Conchs have lost their last two, falling to Calvary Christian 16-7 on Tuesday, March 7, and 17-3 on Thursday, March 9, versus Cardinal Gibbons.
The two teams met in the regular-season finale for Key West a season ago, with Bartow winning 10-4, and since then the Conchs have not been on the winning side of a game, but will have an opportunity to end that skid at home as three of their next four matches are in the Back Yard, also hosting Archbishop McCarthy on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m., and Coral Reef on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., after playing at Ransom Everglades on Tuesday, March 14, with the Raiders and Mavericks both having losing records.