Through nine games this season the Key West High boys lacrosse team had come across just one team with a losing record, which is something coach Alberto Piceno expected when he built the schedule in the preseason.

Maybe not quite to this extent, as the Conchs' opponents have a combined 45-20 record on the season, while Key West remains in the hunt for its first victory of the 2023 campaign with Bartow sent to make the trip through the Keys starting in Tavernier against Coral Shores on Friday, March 10, and then south to the KWHS Back Yard for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Conchs on Saturday, March 11. 

