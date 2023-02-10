In order to bring the boys District 16-1A Championship back to Key West during the 2023 season, Conchs coach Alberto Piceno expressed there needs to be several players stepping into new roles successfully, but he also furthered they have dedicated numerous offseason hours to making that transition and believes they have an opportunity to achieve their goal. 

"It's their time now and they have to realize it and they have the heart to do it," said Piceno. "We have worked hard getting stronger, we have hit the weight room and gone on longer runs, because they want it. This group of seniors and juniors have told me to 'push us,' so they are vocal about it and the fire is there, so we have been pushing them. As much as they hate it when they are being pushed, they are seeing the results."

