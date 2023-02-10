Key West wrestling

The Key West High wrestling teams made the annual trip to North Florida for where the boys finished in seventh place out 41 schools with three individual placers. The Girls finished in 6th place out of 24 teams with three individual placers.

In what has become routine for the Key West High boys wrestling team, the Conchs took their longest road trip of the season to Clay High with two week remaining in the regular season in hopes of seeing some of the top contenders from North Florida. According to coach Chaz Jimenez, his matsmen were able to accomplish to goal of the trip and turned in a seventh-place finish out of 41 teams.

“I still feel like we should have finished in the Top 3 of that tournament, we just left some points out there, but it was a good learning experience,” said Jimenez.

