Two very special Key West High School athletes each signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
Multisport athlete Preston Herce, who just finished the Conchs’ football season, hooked up with Pensacola State College to play baseball, although college football is still on his mind.
Lady Conchs catcher Isabella Perez had offers from several NCAA Division I schools, but inked with Florida International University in Miami.
“I had a couple of schools recruit me, but this one is closer to home. I love my coach,” said Perez. “I’m going on a full ride, and I’m in love with everything about it. Hopefully I can get a degree in education and my friends and family come watch me play.”
Herce said he felt like it was late signing a letter of intent and jumped at the chance to play baseball, although he’d love to do both sports if given the chance.
“I’m still looking for football,” said Herce. “I chose Pensacola State because this summer I went looking at colleges and Pensacola State offered me a full scholarship. I visited the school, the coach took me around campus and I liked everything about the school. I went to a practice game; I love the place, so I’m going here.”
Herce said he looked at a few D-I schools but could not offer him a spot.
“I visited other D-I schools. They told me they have so many D-I players because of COVID-19 and they suggested I go Juco (junior college) for a year and see how it worked out,” said Herce. “Talking to them, they know my goal is to play D-I and they told me we can get you there. They said obviously I have to work, but they’re going to put me in front of the people I want to have, like FSU, UM, UF and give me the opportunity to play in front of them.”
He added, “They are one of the top JUCO teams.”
Baseball coach Ralph Henriquez offered best wishes to Perez and Herce.
“For Bella and Preston, this is a very special moment for their future as a student-athlete. These are two very special people. I hope they do fantastic things athletically and academically and wish you the best,” Henriquez said.
Key West football coach Johnny Hughes has helped Herce mature as a football player since he began to play the game.
“It’s quite a feat to move on and play at the college level,” stated Hughes. “Preston, I’ve been on your coattails since elementary school. Preston was good in all his competitions. In the fifth-grade track meet, Preston you win. He does everything the right way, which is a tribute with how he plays the game with such passion and intensity, but also class and sportsmanship. He’s everything you’d want in a Conch athlete.”
Having a player move on is a big asset for the prep program. Softball coach Jason Garcia said Perez was everything a coach could want.
“It’s a big plus for our program having someone play at D-I. We had Lauren Klitenick a few years back and Ashley Grimanelis played D-2,” said Garcia. “Bella always worked hard, but put in the extra work during high school. By far, the best defensive catcher that has ever come through this program in my opinion. Hitting, she’s very smart and works the pitcher. You can’t ask for anybody better than that. She just an all-around great athlete, player, great kid on and off the field. That’s what you want for this program and she’s the epitome of what’s this program is all about.”
Garcia said it was not difficult coaching Perez all four years of her prep career.
“I told her father and mother it was easy. They gave me the keys to a Ferrari and told me not to wreck it. That’s all I did the last four years,” said Garcia.