Maybe it was a bit of a hangover for the Key West High wrestling teams after suffering only the squad’s second dual loss of the season; after all, the defeat did come with the Conchs just two wins away from a berth in the FHSAA State Dual Championships. But the following day, Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez expressed something was awry with his matsmen during the Battle at the Bay at Cypress Bay High.

“We just didn’t look like ourselves against New Smyrna and Barbara Goleman,” said Jimenez, whose team suffered more losses in one day of competition than it has the entire season. “We lost to Riverdale as well, but we were the only school that gave them a good dual. We just lost matches we can’t afford to lose and had some swing matches that cost us those two duals.”

