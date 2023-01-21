Maybe it was a bit of a hangover for the Key West High wrestling teams after suffering only the squad’s second dual loss of the season; after all, the defeat did come with the Conchs just two wins away from a berth in the FHSAA State Dual Championships. But the following day, Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez expressed something was awry with his matsmen during the Battle at the Bay at Cypress Bay High.
“We just didn’t look like ourselves against New Smyrna and Barbara Goleman,” said Jimenez, whose team suffered more losses in one day of competition than it has the entire season. “We lost to Riverdale as well, but we were the only school that gave them a good dual. We just lost matches we can’t afford to lose and had some swing matches that cost us those two duals.”
Key West would open the two-day event with a 1-3 mark, losing to 48-27 to Goleman, 43-26 to New Smyrna and 53-24 to Riverdale, while the victory was a 72-12 difference against Suncoast.
“It’s a good learning experience, and you have to lean how to navigate the season, so it’s not a bad thing in the end,” said Jimenez.
The next day Key West had things figured out, as they finished the tournament 5-0 — defeating NSU School 69-9, shutting out Dr. Krop 81-0, topping Park Vista Community 43-34, besting Southwest Miami 48-27 and defeating Coper City.
“We took care of business that second day and won all the duals pretty big,” said Jimenez, whose team finished the dual season with eight straight victories, as on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Key West went 3-0 in a quad meet at Coral Shores that also included Florida Christian and Keys Gate. The Conchs held seven starters out of the quad-meet, and end the season with a 17-5 duals record.
“We held the starters out so those that needed the matches could get some,” said Jimenez. “It was almost a JV lineup, essentially, but they wrestled well.”
The starters are also being given an extended rest to make sure there are no lingering effects for the season thus far, as the boys are not on the schedule, with the date reserved for a berth in the FHSAA Duals State Championships, which Key West was eliminated from during a loss to Mater Lakes; however, the Lady Conchs will be in action at the Lave Wave Tournament in Fort Lauderdale.
“This weekend is about healing and recovery, because next weekend we start grinding again,” said Jimenez, noting his team will be at Clay, Jensen Beach and Naples to close out the regular-season campaign. “I knew we didn’t match up well with Mater Lakes and I knew they were going to get us in the light weights, but the score, doesn’t show how tough and close of a match it was. Now we have three big trips in a row, so the next three weeks are going to be a lot a get us ready.”