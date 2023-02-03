The final three weeks of the regular season for the Key West High wrestling team is all about preparing for the chase for a berth in the state championships, which means seeing a lot of good competition, and that’s exactly what Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez gave his matsmen during the Colby Singletary Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jensen Beach.

“For the boys, it was a very tough tournament,” said Jimenez, pointing out Key West was going against the likes of South Dade and Lake Gibson, which are both coming off winning State Duals titles, as well as state finalist Somerset. “There was a lot of good kids there in a lot of good weights and a lot of the finals were rematches of last year’s state championship matches, so it was really good experience.”

