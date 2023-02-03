The final three weeks of the regular season for the Key West High wrestling team is all about preparing for the chase for a berth in the state championships, which means seeing a lot of good competition, and that’s exactly what Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez gave his matsmen during the Colby Singletary Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jensen Beach.
“For the boys, it was a very tough tournament,” said Jimenez, pointing out Key West was going against the likes of South Dade and Lake Gibson, which are both coming off winning State Duals titles, as well as state finalist Somerset. “There was a lot of good kids there in a lot of good weights and a lot of the finals were rematches of last year’s state championship matches, so it was really good experience.”
Andre Otto was held out for precautionary reasons due to an injured shoulder, and Jason Flynn was out sick, leaving the Conchs without two of their best matsmen for the tournament.
“Those two guys, I think, would have definitely placed,” said Jimenez.
Despite not having two starters, Key West still opened the meet strong sitting in sixth place after the first day of action, out of 38 teams.
“Things either got tougher the second day,” said Jimenez, pointing out that starter Dost Bakhtiyorov missed weight the on Saturday. “He’s one of our big point scorers, so that was rough.”
The only Conch who did end up placing in the meet was Ralph Richie, taking fourth at 220 pounds.
“He had a touch draw,” Jimenez said about Richie, who had to face off against a two-time defending state champion in the semifinals. “He wrestled tough, but lost to him.”
Richie would go on to pin his opponent in the consolation semifinals, but during the third-place match the Conchs’ big man had to go against Damien Soto of Mater Lakes, who just defeated Richie during the Region Duals and is ranked No. 2 in the state.
“We were looking forward to that match,” said Jimenez, noting Richie was winning 2-0 until the final 45 seconds, when the Key West wrestler gave up an escape and then a take down at the edge of the match to lose 3-2. “I think it’s something to build on and he will have more confidence knowing he can beat him, so that in itself was very valuable.”
Despite not having any wrestlers in the finals of any weight class, Key West stayed for the first-place matches.
“We have a lot of young guys still and that was good exposure,” said Jimenez, whose boys took 11th in the meet. “It was kids would won’t ever wrestler each other in the state championships because they are in different classes, going against each other. So it was good for them to have something to work toward.”
On the girls side, Key West was at the Lake Mary Tournament of Champions, which was also a tough tournament, according to Jimenez.
“There were tons of ranked girls in every weight class,” said the coach. “So they ran into some good competition.”
This weekend is the final dress rehearsal for the Lady Conchs, as they enter the District 16-1A tournament the following week. This past Saturday, Ailee Briggs lost in the semifinals to the No. 2-ranked girl in her weight class but still fought back for a third-place finish, while her sister Shannon Briggs was in the finals, taking second, after pinning the No. 4 girl in the state in the semifinals. Sheyla Figuiera placed fifth in the meet.
“We will see lot of these girls against this weekend at Clay, so hopefully it will be a different story,” said Jimenez, who is taking both the girls and boys to North Florida to the Green Cove Rotary on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4. “I’m really looking forward to some of those rematches this weekend.”