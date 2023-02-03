The Key West Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League got underway on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center gymnasium for the nine-week season that culminates in championships slated for mid-March.
This year, Division III (third-fourth grade) will play each Thursday evening while Division II (fifth-sixth grade) and Division I (seventh-eighth grade) still compete each Saturday.
DIVISION I
76ERS 27,
GRIZZLIES 24
The 76ers’ Michael Perry led his team to victory with 11 points, including a second-period trey, while Antini Scyrus netted seven. With seven points was Tyrese Scott, Quavon Stubbs nailed a fourth-quarter shot from downtown, and George Eggers canned a field goal for two.
Grizzlies’ Tyrese Redding got hot in the fourth frame with seven of his team-high 11 his final shot a trey, Reef Guyet hit from beyond the arc and netted a pair of fourth-quarter free throws to finish with nine points, Angel Hernandez canned a first-quarter trey and Brandon Sanford netted a free throw.
PELICANS 48,
CELTICS 25
The Celtics took a one-point advantage, 17-16, at the half, but the Pelicans spread their wings with 32 points in the second half led by Berweldo Camile with four treys to lead all scorers with 24 as teammates Anthony Neeley netted 14 and Demarcus Deroche also had double figures with 10.
Trent Thomas powered the Celtics with nine points, all from downtown, while with five apiece were Elijah Carius and McWoody Fins Aime. Matthew Oviedo and Ahmad McIntosh each hit a trey as the Celtics were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
DIVISION II
BULLS 31,
SUNS 18
Justin Osborne rang up eight of his team-high 12 points in the second quarter to lead the Bulls to victory. Kevin Acevedo scored in every quarter for nine and with four points was Mark Jones.
Suns’ Jordan Wallace registered a dozen points with a fourth-quarter tr,ey and with two points apiece were Luis Hernandez, Hailey Sullivan and Zaiden Stocker.
WARRIORS 27,
CAVS 17
It was a team effort for the Warriors with seven players registering points. Jayce Fernandez hit four in the first and four in the fourth to finish with eight, Cole Johnson and Abel Smith netted five points each, Hunter Hill canned a second-period trey and with two each were Julien Gehin, Syana Pardillo and James Carey.
The Cavs’ Noah Carius led his team with six points, with two apiece were Kimani Portier, Mason Waldner, Hudson Thrasher, Yosban Rodriguez and Jimmy McCain as Ke’lijah Sargent hit a free throw.
DIVISION III
BUCKS 25,
HEAT 4
It was a 5-2 game at the end of the first quarter, but the Bucks’ defense held the Heat scoreless until the fourth quarter and the offense lit up the scoreboard over the final three frames.
Jaiden Lopez canned seven points to lead the Bucks, Keion Hodges nailed the nets for six, Josiah Ellison and Zion Harper each netted five and Kaylen Jackson hit a third-quarter field goal for two points.
The Heat’s Declan Kennedy scored two in the opening frame and Roman Brown netted two in the fourth.
MAVS 19,
CLIPPERS 13
The Mavs scored in spurts with nine in the first quarter, only two in the second and were blanked in the third. But in the fourth quarter, racked up eight to pull off a win.
Armani Jackson led the Mavs with eight, including a first-quarter trey, and netted a fourth-quarter technical free throw. Lukas Villegas and Anthony Cabrera each netted four points and Arwens Annylusse scored three in the fourth.
Clippers’ Keyo’Monie Humphrey led all scorers with 10 points, Arion Marston hit a field goal for two in the second and with a free throw was Melchiz Bien-Aime.