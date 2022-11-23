Out of 44 swim teams at the FHSAA 1A State Finals, only two were public schools; one of those schools being the Coral Shores program, which had five swimmers qualify for five events during the championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Stuart, Florida.

Racing in four of those events was highly-touted Lady ’Canes senior Corley Smith, qualifying twice over as an individual as well as part of two relay teams, while teammate Abbie Sargent also advanced as an individual as well as in the relays with Riley Cooper, Layne Smith and Olivia Sargent.

jwcooke@keysnews.com