Fatigue never played a factor for the Key West High baseball team, despite having to contest five games in a six-day span, as the Conchs’ bats were hot, pounding out 49 hits in those games to finish 4-1 in that span and claim the runner-up honors at the Prospect Select Spring Break Tournament at Space Coast.
Before heading on the road for three games in as many days, Key West first hosted True North Classic during which the Conchs combined for 18 hits in the two-game set to claim the sweep with a 9-3 victory on Friday, March 17, and then triumphed 9-1 on Saturday, March 18, at Rex Weech Field.
During those wins against the Titans, Michael Greenberg, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI on Friday and 2-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday, and Jack Haggard, with a pair of singles in the series, started hit streaks that they would continue through the entire Spring Break tournament. At the same time, Jose Perdigon and Wyatt Kuhn each had their first hits as part of their four-game hit streak. Jacob Burnham tossed five innings without allowing a run on two hits with eight strikeouts to get the win on Friday, while Anthony Lariz and Andris “Lucky” Barroso combined to allow an unearned run on four hits, two allowed apiece, with 12 strikeouts (Lariz seven and Barroso five) to complete the sweep.
Taking Sunday to travel, Key West was back on the diamond against Braddock on Monday, March 19, against state-powerhouse Miami Braddock, but the Conchs bats picked up where they left off, pounding out 14 hits against the Bulldogs in the tournament opener, led by Haggard and Anden Rady, who both were 3-for-4, with two RBI for a 9-7 victory. In total, eight Conchs had hits in the victory, Greenberg collecting two more, as did Noah Burnham, and with RBI singles were Kuhn, Perdigon, Lariz and Sam Holland driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth. Haggard also earned the win on the mound, as he lasted the final three innings, giving up two unearned runs on a hit and walk with two strikeouts.
A day later, it was a matchup against district rival Killian, during which Key West opened an eight-run lead after three complete innings of play, as once against piling up the hits combining for 10 more as a team, two each by Kuhn, Haggard, Perdigon and Rady, who drove in three runs, and one by Lariz and Greenberg. Barroso kept the Cougars at bay through the first five innings but gave up four in the sixth, which made it a two-run difference, but Christian Koppal, making his varsity debut, earned the save getting his team out of a seventh-inning jam with a strikeout while allowing a hit and walk, to advance Key West to the tournament championship.
In the title tilt, going against Potomac School, out of Virginia, the win streak would come to a close with a 5-3 loss, but only after seven more hits by the Conchs, two by Rady and a single each by Burnham, Haggard, Pichardo, Lariz and Williams.
In fact, 10 different Key West hitters were part of the 49 hits during the five-game stretch, three of whom — Greenberg, Haggard and Rady — carry active hit streaks out of the games. Greenberg, who has a current four-game hit streak, went 8-for-13 for the week, with six RBI and a pair of doubles. Rady has also hit safely in four straight, going 8-for-16 with a double and multiple RBI, nine total, during that streak, but Haggard has the long current hit streak, at five straight as the senior southpaw went 8-for-18 with three RBI and scored five runs.
Also adding to the offensive outburst, hitting safely in four in a row, ending with the loss in the championship, was Kuhn, who was 6-for-16 with three RBI, and Peridgon, 6-for-13 with six RBI and three doubles, while Burnham added four hits and an RBI on the five games and Lariz had three hits and two RBI.
While the hitting rose to the occasion, the Conchs’ pitching remained stable, as Lariz made two appearances and struck out 12 across seven innings of work during which he allowed just two unearned runs on three hits and five walks. Burhman also tossed in two games going nine innings, with 16 strikeouts while surrendering four earned runs on nine hits and four walks. Barroso also gave up four earned on 11 hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.
After outscoring its opponents 36-24 for the week, Key West will take a week away from game action, recovering from the six-day onslaught of contests, returning to Rex Weech for three straight days of games starting on Thursday, March 30, against Tampa Berkeley Prep at 7:30 p.m.