Fatigue never played a factor for the Key West High baseball team, despite having to contest five games in a six-day span, as the Conchs’ bats were hot, pounding out 49 hits in those games to finish 4-1 in that span and claim the runner-up honors at the Prospect Select Spring Break Tournament at Space Coast.

Before heading on the road for three games in as many days, Key West first hosted True North Classic during which the Conchs combined for 18 hits in the two-game set to claim the sweep with a 9-3 victory on Friday, March 17, and then triumphed 9-1 on Saturday, March 18, at Rex Weech Field.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you