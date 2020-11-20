COVID-19 has struck the Coral Shores boys soccer team as theirr coach has tested positive for the virus, according to Rich Russell, the school's athletic director.
Russell confirmed the report Thursday morning in a message to The Key West Citizen.
On Wednesday, there was another report of COVID-19 affecting high school sports.
The Marathon girls basketball team was scheduled to travel to Miami to face Florida Christian. However, that game was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to coach Andy Garvey.
"To be honest with you, I couldn't tell you any of the details. Something happened with COVID [there]," Garvey told The Citizen.
Garvey said he was notified of the COVID-19 situation last week but had to wait for the cancellation to notify his team.
Last season, Marathon lost to Florida Christian in overtime and the team was looking forward to the rematch, Garvey said, but they understood the cancellation, due to the circumstances.
"It is what it is, you can't do anything about it," Garvey said. "It had to be something at the school, but I don't know if it's something with the girls or at the school," he added.