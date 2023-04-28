Sometimes number can lie, such as in the case of combine years of varsity weightlifting experience between Coral Shores seniors Xayver Arrington and Julian Juvier, which was just three. However, numbers also have a way of telling the truth, as despite not having years on the team, the Hurricanes duo dominated the FHSAA circuit this season, outlifting most of their competition en route to Arrington repeating as a state champion in the unlimited weight class, while Juvier won a pair of state championships at 238 pounds during his first year on the squad, to become the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County boys weightlifting Co-Athletes of the Year.
“It’s tough down here finding the talent,” said Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton. “But because I know the fundamentals and know that the technique is more important than raw strength, then if they start early on, they will be able to build and become possible state champions.”
The coach also pointed out that despite not having years on the team, both have years of experience in the weight room, as Arrington started lifting at Sebastian High as a seventh-grader and Juiver has been part of Hamilton’s weightlifting class at Coral Shores High as well as year of powerlifting with his father.
“Being in my class, I teach those fundamentals from Day 1, so they did have the basics,” said Hamilton. “Every year I would say to Julian, ‘you have to come out,’ but he just never did it until this year. I knew what he could handle, because he’s really dedicated. Besides weight lifting in school, he would spend hours after school in the gym as well.”
In fact, the coach furthered that it was due to Juvier’s training with his father during which they would focus on squats and dead lifts, why Hamilton figured the now two-time state champion hesitated to join the weightlifting team in the first place.
“Once he joined, we had to work on technique during the season and back off the weight so he could work on the form, but really, he had it from Day 1, when he came in I definitely knew he was going to go to states,” said Hamilton. “He just kept working with Xay and I felt he could quite possibly get that title.”
Of course working out now alongside the reigning state champion in snatch did not hurt either Juvier or Arrington, who now had the challenge of defending his title with the clean and jerk also combined in the new Olympic style category.
“I think it put a little more pressure on him, but I don’t think it was significant,” Hamilton said about Arrington being a defending state champion and first his Monroe County history in the sport. “He worked really hard in the offseason on his snatch, and what we saw at state was not even his best. He’s been hitting 270, consistently during practice, so I think it might be up to 285. We knew going into states that it was so much higher that he was pretty set, as long as there was no outside factors.”
Sure enough, the coach was right in all aspects, as Arrington and Juiver rolled through the postseason, both winning the district titles in the traditional and Olympic categories, Juiver also being named the top performer in the district championships, and then both followed with first-place finishes in the Region finals to each garner two berths to the FHSAA State Championships.
“From Day 1, Julian said he was going to go to state and was going to win the championship and after he won districts I don’t think there was much of a doubt,” said Hamilton. “They both have improved in all their weights all season long.”
In the state championships, Arrington set the bar high, quite literally, clearing 255 pounds in the snatch and combined that with a 340-pound lift in the clean and jerk to, in essence, defend his state title in the Olympic style lifts by 50 total pounds. He also improved upon his state place in the traditional lifts from a year ago, going from sixth to a bronze with a bench press of 365 pounds. Juvier was golden in both categories, benching 375 pounds, cleaning 315, and snatching 235, to claim the title in the Olympic lifts by 15 pounds and traditional lifts by 35 pounds.
Despite having just three combined varsity campaigns as part of the program that began just five seasons ago, the duo of Arrington and Juvier have now given Coral Shores four states championship to boast, and those numbers certainly do not lie.
“And we have some really good kids coming up too,” said Hamilton. “So hopefully there can be a few more to come.”