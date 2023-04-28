Sometimes number can lie, such as in the case of combine years of varsity weightlifting experience between Coral Shores seniors Xayver Arrington and Julian Juvier, which was just three. However, numbers also have a way of telling the truth, as despite not having years on the team, the Hurricanes duo dominated the FHSAA circuit this season, outlifting most of their competition en route to Arrington repeating as a state champion in the unlimited weight class, while Juvier won a pair of state championships at 238 pounds during his first year on the squad, to become the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County boys weightlifting Co-Athletes of the Year.

“It’s tough down here finding the talent,” said Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton. “But because I know the fundamentals and know that the technique is more important than raw strength, then if they start early on, they will be able to build and become possible state champions.”

