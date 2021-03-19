On Tuesday night at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field, Lagerheads Bar & Grill won for just the second time this season with an upset over Arnold’s Towing, which just moved into a first-place tie with Two Oceans Digital in the A Division of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League.
In the B Division, after Florida Keys Electric took a loss to Howe Orthodontics two weeks ago, they have gone on another win streak — this time three games running — to stay well ahead with a 9-1 mark.
A DIVISION
ARNOLD’S TOWING 13,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 6
It was close until Arnold’s unleashed six runs in the top of the fourth frame.
Catherine Van Staden provided plenty of offense, going 4-for-4 to include a double with a pair of RBI, Gianna Felini thumped a three-base hit and doubled to send two home, Allison Smith singled two times for two RBI, Mary Ellen Searcy tripled home three runs, Audrey Smith doubled as Breanna Brenner and Althea Olsen both provided a run-scoring single.
In the circle, Brenner fanned nine, walked two and allowed four hits and three runs.
Two Ocean’s Julienne Vega went yard and tripled for three RBI, Mila Graves nailed a pair of base hits as Zoe Barras, Charlie Lopez and Chloe Kongos each singled.
Starter Ryleigh Harnish took the loss with five runs on four hits and two walks.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 8,
FURY 6
Six runs in the top of the fourth propelled Arnold’s to victory.
Allison Smith was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Althea Olsen slapped a pair of base hit, Catherine Van Staden doubled home two runs and Mary Ellen Searcy singled.
Starting pitcher Althea Olsen allowed a run on two hits and two walks.
Fury’s Skye Sterling drove in three runs on two hits, Vera Rodger singled home a runner and Lillian Mayer added a base hit.
In the circle for Fury, Anastasha Boose allowed six runs on six hits with but two walks and Mayer yielded two runs on a pair of hits.
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 10,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 9
The game was tied at 9 with Lagerheads batting in the bottom of the fourth. Leadoff batter Tavyn Gage grounded out, scoring one run for the final outcome.
It was just Lagerheads’ second win of the season.
Gage also doubled and singled, Jocelyn Bochette thumped a run-scoring three-base hit, Kayla Ramirez doubled, Shylo Sanchez, Monica Bueno and Shariana Monsalve each singled home a run and lefty Maicee Gage added a base hit.
Addison Means got the win in relief. Over the final two and two-thirds of an inning, Means allowed four runs on four hits and three walks with two Ks. Tavyn Gage started and allowed six runs before she was pulled.
Arnold’s Allison Smith singled twice, Audrey Smith doubled home two runs, Mary Ellen Searcy slapped a pair of base hits, Brenna Brenner hit a two-run single and Althea Olsen added a base hit.
Althea Olsen allowed nine runs on nine hits but Allison Smith throttled Lagerheads in the final frame with a run on a hit and walk.
B DIVISION
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 3
Chloe Kongos hammered a two-base hit and two base hits for four RBI, while Kaleaya Dickerson cracked a run-scoring double as they took advantage of 10 walks.
Over the first two frames, Dickerson fanned seven, allowed two hits and a run. In the final frame, Carley Hernandorena sat three on Ks.
The fire crew’s Aliyah Arencibia and Aaliyah McLeod each slugged a run-scoring single.
In the circle, starting pitcher Mia Waldner gave up seven runs on three hits and six walks.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 11,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 11
Niles lurched ahead 11-6, but Howe extracted five runs from the Niles defense to knot the contest. It is the second time these two teams have ended in a tie.
Howe improved to 4-4-2, while Niles is 1-5-2.
Niles took advantage of 16 walks and had just one base hit a two-run single by Hailey Ross.
In the circle for Niles, Arianna Garcia gave up six runs on five hits and three walks and in relief Evaline Zanetti yielded five runs via two hits and walked four.
Howe’s Lucy Katz singled twice, Charley Bracher nailed another triple, Callie Griffiths hit a two-run single and Eva Norwood, Kailee Malagon and Vivienne Lepowski each had a base hit.
Katz gave up just one hit but issued 10 base on balls and struck out six.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5
Neither team had a base hit but both managed to score a lot of runs. FKE got all its runs on 12 walks and two errors, while the Firefighters took advantage of eight bases on balls.
In the circle for FKE, Kaleya Dickerson was a walk sky of pitching a perfect two innings with all six going down on Ks.