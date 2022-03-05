Heavy rains and fog at the start of the race were not exactly encouraging for the second leg of the annual Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup, but still, a fleet of 30 determined and fearless local and visiting yachtsman was up for the challenge on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Hoping to honor the legacy of the wreckers of Key West — who would race to the reef to reach the site of vessel destroyed by the unmarked reef with the responsibility to save the passengers and crew as well as win the right to salvage the cargo — by mid-course to Sand Key Lighthouse and back, the diminishing wind had lessened to just three knots, leaving the fleet to turn to strategy and seamanship to “drift in” to the finish line.
Only 10 accomplished the feat and completed the course, due to the difficult sailing conditions, as the committee boat ended up bringing the finish line to the remaining fleet that stood steady in their course.
With a far slower time than typical, Petra Sobek won the multihull class with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 39 seconds as well as the overall race, nearly 11 minutes better than Ben Hermelin aboard Feed, who was second in the multihull class in 1:39.08, followed by Henry DeGroat navigating Wired to a time on 1:53:39 for fourth overall. Sail On was third overall to win the monohull 40-foot-and-over class in 1:562:43, with class contender Solstice and Tom Greman also finishing the course.
While three others completed the course, Evalena Worthington guiding her Freya to a win in the Monohull 29-foot-and-under class, while in the Schooner Class the When & If, in 2:15:26, and America 2.0, in 2:21:42 took first and second, respectively.
Despite the water being all churned up, the race committee commented the regatta participants enjoyed sighting not only the finish line but a pretty color sea at the horn. The third of the four-race, all-in-fun series is scheduled for Sunday, March 27.