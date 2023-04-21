It was a needed home stand for the Marathon High baseball team as it has been six games, from the end of March, since the Dolphins had played on the Middle Keys campus. During that road swing, Marathon won half of its games but suffered its first back-to-back losses since the start of March, while its three wins came by a combined four runs, one in extra innings.

So to be back at home, where the Dolphins are 11-3 on the season, compared to 4-4 away, was a breath of fresh air for Marathon as they scored a 10-1 victory on Tuesday, April 18, against Somerset South Homestead and then a day later topped Redland Christian, 18-3, to bring the season record to 15-7 on the campaign.

