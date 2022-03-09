Described as a low-key home debut by Marathon High track and field coach Jim Murphy, the Dolphins, who for the first time this season had a full squad, were able to use their numbers to hold off visiting Key West, which was running several younger athletes due to coming off a road meet in Miami on three days prior, as well as Mater Lakes, which was not participating in field events, to claim victory at the Middle Keys Campus.
"For us, it was a good first home race," said Murphy. "Mater Lakes brought a decent amount of kids, but they were just running, and we really only had competition in two of the six relays because Key West did bring a lot of their best runners, but we got a lot of kids who were able to do a lot of different things."
Even though the meet size was limited, Murph noted they were still able to run four to five meets in each of the 100- and 200-meter dashes and had 32 kids register for the 3,200, a majority of those being Dolphins which helped them cruise to the victory, 381-105 on the girls side and 242-117 on the boys, with Key West coming in second of both, while Mater Lakes scored 71 in the boys event and 70 in the girls. In total, Marathon won 23 events, including Aaron Dolton breaking the school record in the shot put with for a first-place finish in 44.03 seconds, while Molly Price topped her own school-best mark in the shot put with a toss of 77.06 feet.
"We also had a nice chunk of pole vaulters get going and a lot of those were middle schoolers, so we are getting that going," said Murphy. "So overall it was a good day."
For the Conchs, it was an opportunity for many of the younger runners to receive their opportunity on the track, as Key West was in competition the previous Saturday, March 5, at the Pine Crest Panthers Relays. With the top Conch athlete participating in that event, Key West was able to place third with the boys tallying 87 points to Pine Crest's 135 and the Lady Conchs were second with 121.99 points just behind Pine Crest with 132.
Conchs senior Marques Williamson claimed first in the javelin at 140.5 feet, just edging out teammate James Reynold, who was second at 138.3 feet, as well as winning the Shot Put with a heave of 40.15 feet along and the discus at 115.5 feet. He would also place third in the 300 hurdles. Similar to the javelin, Reynolds was just behind in third place in the shot put, while Nathan Outson was fourth in the discus, sixth in the shot put and eighth in the javelin. Other top finishers in the weekend meet included, Isabela Walterson, placing second in the 100-meter dash in 13.35 seconds, with teaming up with Dazime Jenkins, Savannah Chadic and Nikki Tomita to win the 4x100 and place second in the 4x200. Grace Opalsky replace Jenkins for the 4x400 were second while the group of Jenesis Perloff, Jasmine LeNoir, Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy and Sierra Tienso were second in the 4x800. Abigail Cowan placed second in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump, Jaz Perloff was third in the pole vault, Ruth Azard was runner up in the 300 hurdles in 54.15, Caylaa Makimaa was third in the mile and Jenkavia Harper placed fourth in the high jump, third in the discus, second in the shot put, and won the javelin with a toss of 102.4 feet.
For Key West it was the third meet on the road in the last eight days, a trend that will continue as the Conchs are next at Palmer Trinity on Friday, March 11, while Marathon has five straight home meets before heading to the District Finals on April 20.
"We are going to host some Tuesday and Wednesday races, where we are hosting a few schools, with the biggest on April 8, when we have a few big teams coming down from Miami," said Murphy. "So this was a good way to get us going."