With 27 athletes traveling to the Region 4-1A Finals, Marathon High track and field team coach James Murphy believes there can be upwards of 10 Dolphins garnering a berth in the FHSAA 1A State Finals on Friday at XXXXXX, none more than Pitchford twins Jonathan and Owen who are both looking for qualify in three events each.
"There's a possibility, but we will see how it goes," said Murphy. "We are going to have a pretty busy day running around the field and there's a lot of them who are on the cusp, who are just about to break in, so It will be exciting."
Despite being a three-time district champion this season, qualifying for four events in the region finals, Jonathan Pitchford is going to step out of the 800-meter run to instead focus on the 1,600- and 3,2000-meter runs in the state finals, which will be just a one-day event this year, while also competing in the 4x400 relay instead of the 4x800.
"With states being only one day this year, it's going to be tough to do the 4x800 and then all the events later that day," said Murphy. "If we did it that way they'd have to get up at 5 in the morning for the meet that starts at 8 and then they wouldn't run again until 11:45. They are looking at it as they'd rather be fresh for their individual events, and then the 4x400 is always the last event so then they can give it everything they've got.
"The 800 to the 3,200 is only a 25 minute break and there's nobody else in the state, in noticed running the 800 and 3,200, so we had to make a choice," added the coach.
The Pitchfords will be running the 4x400 along with Giancarols Pierto and Anthony Machado, while Owen will run the 1,600 with his brother as well as the 800 that he is focused on winning.
"The 800 is going to be one of the toughest races to win in our region," said Murphy. "It's going to be fun, but in the 800 they are going to be all equal so it's about who wants it most that day."
Outside of the Pitchfords, Murphy also expressed that Nicole Meryyman and Molly Prince could get an at large bid in javelin, Chasih Chrisitan is looking good in the long jump, pole vaulters sixth grader Riley Garcia and seventh grader Merryman are second and third in the region respectively, while the girls 4x100, girls 4x400 and boys 4x800 relays all are in contention.
"Especially with the girls throwing the javelin, it's up and down in our region, so I don't know what to expect," said Murphy. "The girls 4x100 is getting the time down, and it's not the speed but the handoff factor they are starting to work on, and I think they are going to drop a couple of seconds If they do that, and they can, then they will have a good shot at going."
The coach also noted that with less spots available in the state finals this season, due to COVID regulations, having a chance at double digits state finalist is a great accomplishment for a program that has been in existence for just three seasons.
"This is the first full season we have a track to practice on, so it feels like we are a lot more prepared than we usually are at this time," said Murphy. "Due to COVID rules where only two advance advance and it's usually four plus then next eight, it's pretty positive that we have so many with a chane to go to state in a year they are taking even less."