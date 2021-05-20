After struggling to move the ball the last two season, the Marathon High football team coaching staff made a decision this offseason: to transition to a triple-option offense.
“All the teams we matchup against, we are not going to out athlete them, so we are going to do something they don’t see every day,” said Dolphins head coach Mac Childress. “It’ been a learning experience but the kids have been there every day and they are really putting in the work to be better. We are all happy with the energy of the team.”
The Marathon coaching staff will receive its first look at the new offense on Thursday, May 20, during the spring game at Harris Park against Somerset South Homestead at 3:30 p.m.
“It takes a long time to learn this offense, which is why teams go away from this, because they aren’t patient long enough to learn it. They have made their mistakes in spring but once we get this down we are confident we are going to be able to compete against those other teams.”
In order to lean the offense, the Dolphins coaching staff has stressed to the players that a focus on assignments is crucial to the team.
“We have only put in about eight plays, but really with the triple-option that’s about all you need, so we are really trying to hone those plays in,’” said Childress. “We are nowhere near we want to be but our kids understand that.”
So far, though the 19 day of spring practices, Childress noted there have been roughly 40 kids at practice on average and 37 will dressed out for Thursday’s game ± a good portion of those are eighth graders.
“We are definitely excited because we have a lot of kids we have wanted to come out and have now come out,” said Childress. “We have a good crop of players who are sophomores on down who we are real excited about.”
That includes rising sophomore quarterback Michael Merryman, who was playing time last season, while Malika Hawkins is look for a bigger role on the offense a the fullback spot combined with Dylan Globe.
“I believe those two at full back will be a nice combo,” said Childress.
The Dolphins will also have the services of rising senior Patrick Crews.
“He is a really good soccer player, who will help us on both sides of the ball,” Childress said about Crews. “He has been there every day and has picked it up quick. He’s just a natural athlete who would be good at any sport he plays.”
The coach also credited the spring workouts of underclassmen Thomas Eubank, who Childress said has added 20 pounds of muscle, and Aaron Dolan.
“We have a good young core of players,” said
Marathon traded film with Somerset as a courtesy, but truthfully, if the Dolphins are able to complete the transition it will really not make a difference as the Dolphins could potentially look like a completely different program.
“We ae certainly going out to try and win the game, but our biggest goals are: first and foremost to come out healthy and then get these kids playing experience,” said Childress. “We haven’t had 37 on a roster in a while, so getting them hungry for summer and lifting will be important. I want them to want to get after it this summer, because a good football team is not about one person but a whole culture and core of a team.”