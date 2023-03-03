Decided during one weekend of hard fought action on the pitch, the Stanley Club — named in honor of Florida Keys Soccer League founder Stanley Matysik — brought plenty of drama in place of the FKSL on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at the Mathew Gilleran Field.
The four-team tournament opened on Saturday with Matysik's Southernmost SC rallying for a 3-1 halftime lead on a pair of goals by Andrei Mihalache and one from Patrick Matysik, after the visiting AAC Eagles Chicago netted a goal five minutes into play on a free kick from 30-meters out. In the second half, the Eagles used there experience of its many former professional players on the roster to take control of the match and advance to the finals with a 6-4 win. Defending FKSL champion, International FC proved to be too much for Aspirante in the second semifinals match, dominating in a 5-1 final to set up Sunday's matches.
In the third place-match, on Sunday, a hat trick by Daniel Arita and goal by Jair Torres, put Aspirante in front in the final minute of regulation, 4-3, against Southernmost, which had prior scores from Matysik, with two, and Stephen Ewashko. Aspitante could not hold off Southernmost as Ewashko, playing in his final match for the squad, was able to equalize the score and the game would go to a shoot out with Southernmost coming out victorious.
Following the exciting finish to the third-place match, the AAC Eagles Chicago and International FC took to the pitch for the championship of the Stanley Cup.
It would be the Eagles who struck first on a goal by Marcin Szmuc, but International FC' Jeff Narcisse had an answer by netting three of the match's next four scores, Piotr Leszczyk netting a score in-between Narcisse' hat trick, to put International in front 3-2.
International nearly claimed the cup in regulation, but in added time a penalty kick was awarded to to the Eagles, which Robert Sempoch converted to send the championship contest into extra time and a penalty shootout would decide the winner. After the first series of penalties the game was still even, meaning the Stanley Cup would be decided via a sudden-death round. The Eagles came out on top after a miss from International and a goal by Kuba Juszczyk to secure the title during the highly-dramatic game with many exiting moments for the team from Chicago.
"Special thanks to Rick Haskins sponsor of the Stanley Cup, Peter Wojciechowski, organizational director, and everyone who came out," said Stanley Matysik following the conclusion of the weekend tournament at the Truman Waterfront.