Decided during one weekend of hard fought action on the pitch, the Stanley Club — named in honor of Florida Keys Soccer League founder Stanley Matysik — brought plenty of drama in place of the FKSL on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at the Mathew Gilleran Field.

The four-team tournament opened on Saturday with Matysik's Southernmost SC rallying for a 3-1 halftime lead on a pair of goals by Andrei Mihalache and one from Patrick Matysik, after the visiting AAC Eagles Chicago netted a goal five minutes into play on a free kick from 30-meters out. In the second half, the Eagles used there experience of its many former professional players on the roster to take control of the match and advance to the finals with a 6-4 win. Defending FKSL champion, International FC proved to be too much for Aspirante in the second semifinals match, dominating in a 5-1 final to set up Sunday's matches.

Tags

Recommended for you