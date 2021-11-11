Getting to clean water paid dividends during the first day of racing for the Race World Offshore World Championships as 10 of the 13 class winners were in front flag-to-flag, while two others took the lead on the second laps of their respective races to claim the Truman Waterfront Cup On Wednesday, Nov. 11, through the Key West Harbor.
Those winners that went start to finish with the lead included Performance Boat Center in the Super Stock Class as well as M-Con in the Super Cat Class, both of which had Myrick Coil behind the wheel.
“Myrick and I ran in the boat all season long together, which a lot of these other teams have had issues this year and have not been in the cockpit,” said M-Con throttleman Tyler Miller. “We made it to every race and really gelled in the cockpit and I think we have a good understanding. Two guys sinking into one, it showed today what we are capable of.”
Coil was first on the course during the third race of the day, starting just after 1:30 p.m. among the 12-team Super Stock fleet, and outside of a lead by CMR Roofing behind the green flag, it was Coil and his Performance Boat Center vessel that was running in front the rest of the way — well ahead of second-place finisher Jackhammer, while the battle for third went to LPC, holding off F&J Propellers as well as Team Allen Lawncare in a tight finish to reach the podium.
CMR was running in a close second through the first two laps, but ran into the wake of Performance Boat Center entering Turn 3 to being the third lap and the CMR team would roll the boat upside down, but no major injuries were reported.
“When you are standing on the Outer Mole or at Fort Zachary, you can see a lot, but it’s nothing like the experience for a guy actually on the water,” said Miller. “All throughout the season, having Myrick running the race ahead of us, we have kind of built a mathematical situation set up that we know what the stock boat did, so we are sure to set up the Super Cat like that. Today, (Coil’s) stock boat was on fire, looking really great, so as soon as he came in, we were already set up and he said we were spot on with the set up. I’m very happy with the team, it’s a long season to put it all together and get to the worlds, and winning on Day 1 is amazing, but we have two more to go.”
Also racing green flag to checkered flag in the lead was Huski Chocolate in the Extreme Class, outrunning Lucas Oil through the turns to claim the convincing win in the finale of the day with the fastest average times on the water, while in the opening racing it was the Cigarette Justice League, running solo in the Bracket 1 Class, and in the midday races MIT, also a lone entry in the Stock 450 Class, which were the fastest to cross the finish line.
Wire-to-wire victories were also claimed by the LSB Hurricane of Awesomeness in the Stock Vee Class, fighting off a Relentless team that was paint-to-paint with the eventually winners the entire first lap, with Shocker taking third, while the Fix/Developer Harpoon Harry’s team was well in front in the Bracket 2 Class during the mid-way races. Team Woody, racing three boats one midday and two in the early races, had two winners — in the Bracket 3 Class and Bracket 5 Class, both staying in the lead the whole way — is did the Developer/Harpoon Harry’s team, in Bracket 5, and Southern Harbor squad in Bracket 6, while the Jackhammer, in Bracket 7, and GNS Motorsports took a lead they never relinquished in the second lap.
The only comeback was in the Modified Vee class when Boatfloater.com rallied from a third-place start to overcome Sheriff Lobo, which took second, only after early leader Marker 17 Marine was forced to drop out with engine issues after a first-lap run-in with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, which spun out.
With Thursday, Nov. 11, off from racing, the team will look to correct any issues, or for those who have a first-day lead, will now look to stay the course with Friday, Nov. 12, the same distance as the first, as well as being worth the same amount of points, before Sunday’s grand finale worth double the distance on longer distances.
“All these guys are professional and are going to go back and work on things and Friday will be a completely different day,” said Miller. “Things can change overnight, and with some of the other guys having some history here, Johnny Tomlinson is a 20-plus time world champion, Jay Mueller a champ and is in the boat with WHM, Chariots of Fire is coming on strong, so they will get it figured out. So it will play out and be very interesting.”
Despite being a front-runner day, Race World Offshores president Larry Bliel was pleased racing returned after the 2020 edition was called off due to pandemic concerns.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Bliel. “Between the racing, the number of boats, the weather, everything just came together and I couldn’t be more happy. It was just perfect.”