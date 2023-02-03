Elena Eubank
Marathon, sophomore, basketball, flag football
Elena was been simply dominate in any sport she has played. Already named a member of the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County volleyball team this school year, Elena was also a driving force for the Lady ‘Fins basketball squad this season, averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 assist, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 0.6 blocks, per game in the regular season as Marathon finished with a 10-9 mark.
In the District 16-3A semifinals, Elena stepped up once again for her club as she collected a double-double during a 57-46 victory against Westminster Christian, with a team-high 15 points and 15 rebounds, as did teammate Abrianna Marshall, as well as three assists, three steals and two blocks.
It was not only on the hardwood, but also on the gridiron where Elena has guided her Marathon mates to victory, as she was also the starting quarterback for the Marathon Juniors during the 31st annual Kelly McGillis Classic. She would help her team reach the championship, against a mixed team of nationally ranked players, but that did not phase Elena as she scored the opening touchdown in the game and Marathon never trailed during a 13-6 victory at the Wickers Sports Complex.
“She also has a hidden sport that she truly loves, it’s soccer,” said Lady’Fins basketball coach Andra Garvey. “I begged her to play basketball in middle school and it took off from there to where she now loves basketball. She doesn’t talk about soccer much but that was her No. 1 sport and if you get her to open up, she will tell you.”
Honorable Mention
Justice Lee and Sabrina Schofield
Marathon, weightlifting
Justice claimed the individual title in the 169-pound weight class during the District 16-1A Championship, while Sabrina did the same in the 183-pound class, which were major points for the Marathon girls weightlifting team en route to the district crown as a team.
Aleksandra turek
Key West, weightlifting
Aleksandra took two first-place medals at the District 16-2A Championships, in both the traditional lifts (clean and jerk and bench press) as well as in the snatch.
Mathew St. Aubin
Coral Shores, basketball
Mathews has been a double-double machine for the Hurricanes during their current 10-game win streak, as the senior added two more big games this week going for 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against Somerset Silver Palms, and then added 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 13 rebounds against Scheck Hillell.
Sophia Jans
Coral Shores, soccer
Sophia willed her team to the District 16-3A finals, as she scored a hat trick for a 3-2 victory in the semifinals against Somerset Silver Palms.
Jean Alan Charles
Key West, soccer
Alan was a defensive stalwart during the District 16-4A semifinals against St. Brendan, during which the Conchs allowed only one goal in a loss to the defending state champions.
Kevon Mills
Key West, basketball
Despite coming up short in three straight, Kevon twice led the Conchs in scoring averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in that span.