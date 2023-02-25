The Top 6 finishers of each weight class in the FHSAA girls weight lifting State Championship garner a place on the podium for a medal, so, expectedly so, after Marathon’s Mikkel Ross finished in seventh place of the Olympic lifters in the 129-pound weight class, there was a bit of disappointment, but she had to move on quickly as she still had had a second chance to medal in the traditional lifts.

On things was, Ross, who ranked 17th entering the finals, was one of the first to complete her lifts, thus she would have to wait for nearly a half hour to find out if she had accomplished her goal.

