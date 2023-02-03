Experience made a difference for the Southernmost Volleyball Clubs that partook in the season opening 2023 MLK Fort Lauderdale Invitational, held on Jan. 14-16, as the high-school aged 17s captured first in the Silver Division, while the 15s bowed out in the semifinals of the Bronze Division with a trio of wins in the tournament. The remaining three squads — 14s, 13s and 12s — combined for just two victories but gained valuable court time that could aid for the next event.
Southernmost Volleyball Club’s 17-year-old team was able to capture first place in the Silver Division with a pair of wins in three matches on Saturday. They were nudged out of winning their first match against WPVC 17 Armour Orange, 21-25, 24-26, but bounced back against Upontop 17 Elite, 25-20, 25-13, and Pure Energy 17 Nuclear, 25-22, 25-9. After suffering a pair of losses to start Sunday to Lake Nona 17 Luis, 17-25,11-25 and Tribe 17 Premier Navy, 19-25, 20-25, a win against 575 17 National Ella, 16-25, 25-18, 15-7, placed SMV in the Silver Division for Monday playoffs. After scrapping out the win in three sets against MVA 17 Spfia, 27-25, 16-25, 16-14, SMV 17s needed just two sets to beat 575 17 National Ella in the semifinals as well as in the championship, 25-22, 25-23 for the title.
The SMV 15s also started the tournament 1-2, losing to Miami Hype 15N Jonathan, 14-25, 9-25, and Tribe Miami 15 Cardinal, 23-25, 25-27, while beating Wildfire 15SB Platinum, 25-14, 25-15. A pair of wins on Sunday, versus MVA 15 Oscar, 25-17, 26-24, 25-21, and Wildfire 15SB Platinum, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, still was not enough to advance the SMV 15s beyond the bronze bracket. They opened bracket play by beating Tribe 15 Regional red, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12, but in the semifinals were eliminated by MVA 15 Bomba, 8-25, 21-25.
The Southernmost 14s, 13s and 12s all were winless on Saturday, but on Sunday, the 14s garnered their first win, 31-29, 25-17, against Tribe 14 Premier Navy, while the 12s were entered in a three-way on Monday, winning their final match, 25-20, 25-20, versus MVA 12 Danny, for second in their division. The 13s improved each day and were close to getting their first win but couldn’t quite pull it off in the finale, falling, 25-20 16-25, 12-15.