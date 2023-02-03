Experience made a difference for the Southernmost Volleyball Clubs that partook in the season opening 2023 MLK Fort Lauderdale Invitational, held on Jan. 14-16, as the high-school aged 17s captured first in the Silver Division, while the 15s bowed out in the semifinals of the Bronze Division with a trio of wins in the tournament. The remaining three squads — 14s, 13s and 12s — combined for just two victories but gained valuable court time that could aid for the next event.

Southernmost Volleyball Club’s 17-year-old team was able to capture first place in the Silver Division with a pair of wins in three matches on Saturday. They were nudged out of winning their first match against WPVC 17 Armour Orange, 21-25, 24-26, but bounced back against Upontop 17 Elite, 25-20, 25-13, and Pure Energy 17 Nuclear, 25-22, 25-9. After suffering a pair of losses to start Sunday to Lake Nona 17 Luis, 17-25,11-25 and Tribe 17 Premier Navy, 19-25, 20-25, a win against 575 17 National Ella, 16-25, 25-18, 15-7, placed SMV in the Silver Division for Monday playoffs. After scrapping out the win in three sets against MVA 17 Spfia, 27-25, 16-25, 16-14, SMV 17s needed just two sets to beat 575 17 National Ella in the semifinals as well as in the championship, 25-22, 25-23 for the title.

