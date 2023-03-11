A culmination of eight weeks of training was on display as athletes from the Monroe County School District and adults from MARC House Key West, along with a few students from The College of the Florida Keys, all partook during the Monroe County Special Olympics Bocce Games on Saturday, March 4, at the Big Pine Community Park.
“Big Pine is fantastic,” said Ruth Coleman, also thanking the Ocean Reef Community Foundation and Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, whose grants helped purchase portable bocce courts enabling athletes to practice on-site and use them at the competition while Jersey Mike’s delivered meals for the competitors. “This was the biggest event we’ve had since COVID, and it was just excellent.”
In total, Coleman estimated there were roughly 90 athletes in action on Saturday, representing Gerald Adams Elementary, Poinciana Elementary, Sugarloaf Elementary, Treasure Village Montessori, Horace O’Bryant and Key West High at the county game, alongside the TIES community program and MARC House while Coleman also noted: “the volunteers were all from the Big Pine community and they were excellent.”
“I’m so excited we are getting more elementary teams out of the county games than ever before,” said Coleman. “The purpose of the county game is to qualify them for the Area Games.”
Now Coleman is focused on getting the bocce qualifiers, along with the rest of the spring contingency, to the Area Games on April 1 in Naples, which will cover bocce, cycling, cheerleading, track and field and soccer. In bocce, all the adults from the community program, as well as the Key West High athletes, will be making the trip north along with two teams from Sugarloaf and two from Horace O’Bryant as well as one each from Gerald Adams, Treasure Village and Coral Shores.
“We have 80 people from Monroe from all those sports who I’m trying to get across Alligator Alley,” said Coleman, noting the team will leave March 31 and return the following night after the games, during which the Keys cheerleaders will be the main show of the opening ceremonies.
Of the five Monroe County soccer teams, only one will be making the trip to Naples, but following the success of the bocce games, the four other soccer squads will reconvene in Big Pine for a tournament on April 19.