A culmination of eight weeks of training was on display as athletes from the Monroe County School District and adults from MARC House Key West, along with a few students from The College of the Florida Keys, all partook during the Monroe County Special Olympics Bocce Games on Saturday, March 4, at the Big Pine Community Park.

“Big Pine is fantastic,” said Ruth Coleman, also thanking the Ocean Reef Community Foundation and Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, whose grants helped purchase portable bocce courts enabling athletes to practice on-site and use them at the competition while Jersey Mike’s delivered meals for the competitors. “This was the biggest event we’ve had since COVID, and it was just excellent.”

