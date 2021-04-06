Key West native Roman Faraldo got over his tallest task to date in Mixed Martial Arts at Bellator 255.
The unbeaten welterweight prospect, at 6-foot-1, conquered 6-foot-7 welterweight Trevor Gudde with a first-round TKO in their matchup on the preliminary card of Friday’s event, which took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The stoppage came at the 1:30 mark.
Faraldo (5-0 MMA, 2-0 British Military Martial Arts) made quick work of Gudde (2-2 MMA, 1-1 BMMA). The two engaged in the clinch early, where Faraldo managed to connect several times on Gudde. In one of the exchanges, Faraldo dropped Gudde with a right hand. The “Scarecrow,” as Gudde is known, got up from the knockdown but Faraldo would drop him multiple times following the initial drop, forcing the referee to waive off the fight.
Faraldo, a protege of UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, remained undefeated in his MMA run. The 27-year-old was also unbeaten as an amateur with a 5-0 record before going professional.