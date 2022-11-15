In much calmer waters but still plenty of action and excitement across four races, the final day of the 41st annual Race World Offshore Key West World Championships did not disappoint.

Race One started at 10 a.m. and featured many battles on the track, resulting in razor-thin points to decide the championships in multiple classes. Bracket 7 saw Steele Racing run uncontested once again giving them the class, while in Bracket 6, hometown team Powerhouse Racing held off Gerard Marine, taking home a fan-favorite world title. Bracket 5 was a very simple points battle with Golf N Gator Team Woody Racing grabbing a world title. Bracket 4 had Simmons Marine outlast the rest of the class, and with GNS Motorsports breaking down, Simmons toook the world championship. Bracket 3 would see another points battle decided by a breakdown, as during a fight for the lead with Team Woody and Harpoon Harry’s, the latter boat would give up on them, allowing Team Woody to cruise to a win and give the team two world championships in one weekend.