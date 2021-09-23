This is the opportunity for the Coral Shores High football team to work out any final kinks, mainly on offense, as on Friday, Sept. 24, Ferguson High will be coming to George M. Barley Field for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m. in Tavernier.
The reason it so important for the Hurricanes to make those adjustments now is that with two in-conference losses this season, a third would likely take them out of championship contention — with the final four games all counting toward that conference standings.
“I think the kids are focused and locked in to take on the challenge this week,” said Bryant.
The coach furthered that the team practices have felt like more of a grind this week, with the focus on fixing the numerous mental mistakes made in the heartbreaking 13-7 loss last week to rival Westminster Christian.
“If you look at last week’s performance, we left at least 21 points on the field and that stems from not doing the little things,” Bryant said about the six-point loss to Hurricanes former coach Ed Holly. “So we have focused, this week, on trying to fix those little things on offense.”
According to Bryant, that means closing the gaps, finishing their assignments, and following through with everything that makes the play.
“We have to make sure everyone is on the same page,” said Bryant. “We have to have water, Kool-aid, and sugar. Everything has to mix together.”
That will be especially important to get senior running back Chris Cooper — who rushed for 1,048 yards in eight games a season ago — on track as this year he has just one 100-plus yard rushing game in the season opener and is averaging 85 yards a game with 340 in four games.
“Cooper is doing what he always does, we just have to find our rhythm on offense so we can give him some more room to run,” said Bryant.
Coral Shores will also have starting senior quarterback Zippy Lekso back under center, after the Hurricanes signal-caller missed the second half of last week’s loss, after he cleared concussion protocols this week, but he will be working with backup center Colton Strickland replacing the injured Hugh Connolly.
“We feel confident with who we have there,” said Bryant. “They have been working hard this week to get that exchange together.”
While the offense has had its struggles this season, scoring 30 or more in the two wins while being held to less than two touchdowns in the losses, the defense has remained stellar allowing just 26 points in three games. Bryant expects more against the Falcons, who he stressed will look to establish the power run game and spread the field with the quarterback’s speed and running ability.
“It’s nothing we haven’t seen before,” said Bryant.
For Bryant, that just means his squad must remain in their lanes, even more, sticking to their gameplan and this is the final opportunity to clean up those assignment issues.
“We have to be doing the things we are supposed to be doing,” said Bryant. “We are really chomping at the bit, because coming off a loss does not feel good all week but we still have to remain in control because we are ready to get back in that win column.”