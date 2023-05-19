With just a few games left on the Key West Little Conchs Baseball schedules, the league will close out the season that began in March on the newly refitted fields of the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
The 14-and-Under Division still has a few games on tap next week since they only played four nights a week. If all goes well for Sloppy Joe’s (17-2), they will take the U14 title as Florida Keys Electric (15-4) has little to no chance to make up two games.
Danger Charters (19-2) breezed away from the pack of 12-and-Under opponents with the nearest competitor, First Horizon Bank (9-13) not on the horizon.
In the 10-and-Under Division, Barrows Law (14-6) and Hy-Tech (13-7) were slated to play on Thursday, May 18. If Hy-Tech wins that game, they will be the champs based on head-to-head competition.
10-AND-UNDER
HY TECH 9,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7
KP Creperie held a 4-2 lead, but Hy-Tech charged up seven runs in the final three frames for the W. Colin Jordan thumped a three-base hit and base hit for two RBI and walked twice, Kristopher Barroso doubled home a runner, Michael Leser nailed a two-bagger and Jimmy McCain hit a two-run single. Over four frames, McCains fanned nine.
For the restaurateurs, Armands Berzins went yard, doubled and singled for five RBI, Roman Lepowski thumped a three-base hit and two base hits, Nico Griffiths and Sawyer Donaldson both doubled, as Landon Caraballo and Khai Mellies each singled.
BARROWS LAW 10,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 2
Jacob Rodriguez tripled, doubled and singled to plate four runs, Jaiden Lopez thumped a three-bagger and a base hit as Bannon Holeman singled home a runner.
On the hill, Lopez struck out eight for the win.
Roman Lepowski stroked a three-base hit and base hit for two RBI as Landon Caraballo doubled and singled for KP Creperie.
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 18,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7
A 10-run first sealed the deal for Sunset but added a few more for insurance. Armani Jackson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead Sunset at the plate. Bradley Buibas tripled and doubled, Beau Brenner plated three runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Barrett Nelson drove in three runs on two hits, Miles Murphy and Christian Cabrera singled two times apiece, Greyson Rookey singled home two and with a base hit was Easton Fryar and L.B. Bennett.
Murphy allowed two runs on two hits, five walks and struck out three.
Creperie’s Ryder Smith singled twice, as Landon Caraballo and Nico Griffiths each singled home a run.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 14,
ISLAND DOGS 4
Bankers’ Alexander Wickers plated three runs on a pair of base hits, Kaden Savedra singled twice for two RBI, Johnny
Carbaugh slapped a two-run single, as Brice Barth and James Carey both had an RBI base hit. Barth went four frames, fanned four.
Island Dogs’ Jayce Fernandez went yard and singled, as Leo Thibault and Joshua Johnson both added a base hit.
DANGERS CHARTERS 7,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 3
The game was tied at 3 in the top of the fifth, Sawyer Hill slugged a run-scoring double for three in that frame and one more in the sixth.
Haven Andrade doubled, Niko Prokurat singled home a pair and Ryder Almeda smacked an RBI singled.
In two innings of relief, Nicholas Talpasz allowed a hit, and fanned four to finish off First Horizon.
James Carey and Kaden Savedra each singled home a run, as Alexander Wickers and Johnny Carbaugh both singled.
Wickers and Carey each struck out four.
DANGER CHARTERS 10,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 6
Doc Guzman’s squad was ahead 4-1 before Danger Charters sailed off with six runs in the fourth and added three more in the fifth.
Nicholas Talpasz parked a pitch out of Peter Dopp for a two-run home run, Sawyer Hill tripled, Niko Prokurat doubled and Ryder Smith singled home two.
Starting pitcher Hunter Hill gave up three runs on six hits, two for home runs and fanned three as Andrade struck out four in three innings of relief and allowed a dinger.
Doc Guzman’s Geraldo Verges went yard and singled for two RBI, Cooper Miller and Kaine Dickers each hit a solo home run and with a base hit was Daniel Morales, Billy Norwood, Cayden Gonzalez and Xavian Salcedo.
Over three innings on the mound, Tyler Brickhouse fanned five.
14-AND-UNDER
SLOPPY JOE’S 18,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 2
Trent Thomas pitched a complete game for Sloppy’s with six Ks, a walk and the two runs and helped his cause with a three-base hit, double and singled to plate five runs. Christian Druckemiller also sent five home via a home run and a pair of base hits. Chace Gaertner and Josh Johnson both doubled and singled, Elias Hernandez doubled home two runners, Roman Garcia tripled as Baylin Rodger singled.
Conch-Rete Pumping’s Jayvion King and Nick Besson singled two times apiece, Jason Stubblefield doubled as Nathan Radziejewski singled. Getting a chance to play up, Kellen Lockwood added a base hit.
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 5,
PAPA TONY’S 2 (8)
Tied at 2, Conch-Rete Pumping scored three in the top of the eighth and held Papa Tony’s scoreless for the W.
Jason Stubblefield singled, Nathan Radziejewski doubled, and Jorge Sanchez added a base knock.
Over four frames, Nick Besson struck out six and Carter Wirth sat five on Ks in four innings of relief.
For Papa Tony’s, Auggy Davila doubled, Jack Niles singled home a runner as Alfredo Flores singled.
For five innings on the mound, Davila gave up two runs via four hits, one walk and struck out 10. Niles yielded three runs on two walks and struck out four.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 6 (8)
FKE tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh and broke the tie in extra innings.
Xavier Perez tripled and singled for two RBI, Erick Fiallo and Kade Maltz each nailed a two-bagger and singled, Cruz Holmes singled home a runner and with a base hit was Kristian Masters and Stone Turbeville.
Darreld Treminio homered and doubled for two RBI, Nathan Radziejewski cracked a two-base hit and base hit, Jason Stubblefield and Nick Besson singled two times apiece and Jayvion King and Mason Titensor each singled.
Treminio and Stubblefield struck out six each on the mound.