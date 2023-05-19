With just a few games left on the Key West Little Conchs Baseball schedules, the league will close out the season that began in March on the newly refitted fields of the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.

The 14-and-Under Division still has a few games on tap next week since they only played four nights a week. If all goes well for Sloppy Joe’s (17-2), they will take the U14 title as Florida Keys Electric (15-4) has little to no chance to make up two games.

