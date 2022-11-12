After Wednesday’s race cancellation, racing got going Friday for the much anticipated start of the 2022 Race World Offshore World Championships in Key West.

The first race of the day started around 10:30 a.m. and saw Bracket 7, 6, 5, 4, and 3 take the course, alongside Stock V and Modified V. The race saw plenty of action with multiple good battles for the win in many classes, the most notable of which happening in Stock V as Shocker, battled Fastboys for the win. Shocker took a comfortable lead to start the race, but Fastboys slowly reeled them in over the course of the race, and with less than three to go they made the pass for the lead, never giving up from then on. Shocker would give it their best efforts making it an extremely tight finish, but Fastboys would hang on and pick up a crucial win. In Modified V BoatFloater.com led flag to flag, getting a dominant victory in their three boat class. Bracket 7 saw Steele run uncontested and pull off the course a few laps in. Bracket 6 saw hometown team Powerhouse Racing take a fan favorite win dominantly. Bracket 5 Golf N Gator Team Woody Racing had no challengers get in there way of getting a win. Bracket 4, which may have been the best battle of the Bracket classes, had GNC Motorsports fend off multiple boats en route to a hard fought win. Bracket 3 saw Harpoon Harry’s pass Team Woody after their fantastic start and pick up a dominant win as well.