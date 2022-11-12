After Wednesday’s race cancellation, racing got going Friday for the much anticipated start of the 2022 Race World Offshore World Championships in Key West.
The first race of the day started around 10:30 a.m. and saw Bracket 7, 6, 5, 4, and 3 take the course, alongside Stock V and Modified V. The race saw plenty of action with multiple good battles for the win in many classes, the most notable of which happening in Stock V as Shocker, battled Fastboys for the win. Shocker took a comfortable lead to start the race, but Fastboys slowly reeled them in over the course of the race, and with less than three to go they made the pass for the lead, never giving up from then on. Shocker would give it their best efforts making it an extremely tight finish, but Fastboys would hang on and pick up a crucial win. In Modified V BoatFloater.com led flag to flag, getting a dominant victory in their three boat class. Bracket 7 saw Steele run uncontested and pull off the course a few laps in. Bracket 6 saw hometown team Powerhouse Racing take a fan favorite win dominantly. Bracket 5 Golf N Gator Team Woody Racing had no challengers get in there way of getting a win. Bracket 4, which may have been the best battle of the Bracket classes, had GNC Motorsports fend off multiple boats en route to a hard fought win. Bracket 3 saw Harpoon Harry’s pass Team Woody after their fantastic start and pick up a dominant win as well.
Race 2, began around 1:00 p.m. and it was a showcase of how to setup a boat perfectly by Huski Chocolate who was able to lead every lap and take home a masterclass victory. Huski Wear came home second, having Huski sweep the top two in a perfect start to their weekend. The battle of the race however came with Goodboy Vodka Insurance and df Young for third place. Goodboy Vodka held third for the majority of the race but df Young slowly closed in. By the last lap both boats were battling for the spot with df Young ending up ahead coming into turn one. But a mechanical issue would end dfYoung’s run for third allowing Goodboy Vodka to runaway for the spot, while dfYoung crawled to third. Ocean Cup would get an easy win in Extreme as Sweetbeans broke down early.
Race 3, got going a little after 2 p.m. and it saw a lot of action from start to finish. Big East Construction was able to take the early lead over the other 12 boats who took the flag, they kept this lead until Allen Lawn Care caught up within a few laps and was able to complete the pass. Allen Lawn Care showed the strength of their boat, pulling away to a massive lead over Big East Construction who held second comfortably. As the race reached the midpoint, there was the first major incident of the weekend which included Playtradez and Jackhammer who made contact in turn one. This lead to major damage to the front of the Playtradez boat, rendering them unable to continue. Jackhammer continued but were clearly damaged on their hull and seemed to have lost a lot of the handling on their boat. Allen Lawn Care however had no such issue and got their first win of the year on the biggest stage in Key West, and they look to replicate the same success Sunday and get their first world championship. Big East Construction had the best run of the year by far for their team, taking an extremely impressive second place finish. Rounding out the top three was LPC who had a great battle with Celsius the whole race but was able to pull away in the end and get a very sold third place.
Race 4, the final race of the day, would get going around 3:30 p.m. which had the Super Cat and Stock 450 classes take the course and it was all Graydel that took the start-to-finish victory, going away with the victory easily, while M-Con was in second the entire way, but only after CR X-Insurance, which started in seven and made its way to third, ran into engine trouble in the next to last lap. That opened the door for Liquor Split to finish in third, WHM held onto a fourth, with SV Offshore moving in front of CR X-Insurance after the engine troubles.
Normally a three-race format, after Wednesday’s races were cancelled, only Friday and Sunday, Nov. 13, will count toward point total, with Sunday’s final worth double points, meaning most teams are still in the hunt got a World title.