Panthers goalie Marion Koester stopped several shots by the Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest (No. 97) but could not glove this one with 6:54 left in the game, although it was not enough to overcome a 6-3 Panthers lead.
Panthers’ Archie White went down the hard way going for the puck against the Red Wings in U14 action.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Red Wings’ Diya Alwani (No. 11) moved in to challenge the Panthers’ Ben Tutlewiski in U14 action.
Panthers’ Aiden Trujillo (No. 97) and some fans watched teammate Ella Way challenge Red Wings’ Cain Hughes (No. 3) for possession of the puck.
Red Wings goalie David Kaczka deflected this shot by the Panthers’ Ryder Almeda (No. 9) in the final period of their game.
Red Wings’ Vivi Kenna, left, and Panthers’ Brylie Santana battle for the puck in the third period of their U14 game.
The Southernmost Hockey Club begins playoffs for the 14-and-Under age division on Saturday, April 29, in the Charlie Smith Memorial Tournament, while the bulk of the postseason begins the following weekend at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
The opening U14 playoff game will pit the 3D Boatyard Panthers (5-3) with the Bascom Grooms Real Estate Barracudas (2-5). The rest of the teams will finish off the regular season with an eye on taking home the hardware starting on Saturday, May 6, with more playoffs on Saturday, May 13, and, championship games (if necessary) will be contested on Saturday, May 20.
Panthers’ goalie Marion Koester thwarted numerous shots by Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest especially in the final period of play to help preserve the lead and victory.
The Panthers held DeForrest scoreless the first period and the offense put in three for a 3-1 advantage and continued the pressure with three more in the second.
Leading the Panthers was Aidan Trujillo with four goals and one assist as Jakub Krytinar added a hat trick with an assist as Ryder Almeda assisted on three goals.
Red Wings’ Kobe Greene got things going in the first with a goal at the 11:59 mark and did not score again until DeForrest hit the first of three at 13:20 in the second. At 6:54 in the third, DeForrest kept the team in the game and got one last goal past Koester with 39 ticks on the clock.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 13,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 2
By the time the Cudas could take an offensive bite, the Red Wings had amassed eight goals. Kobe Greene drilled the nets with four goals and assisted on four, Cain Hughes (four assists) and Diya Alwani each netted a hat trick, Jad DeForrest scored a pair and Kristian Somuano added a second-period goal.
Barracudas’ Levi Rosen opened the scoring at 7:15 in the first on an assist from Austin Nicholsen for an 8-1 game. At the 13:42 mark, Presley Graham put the puck between the pipes with an assist from Anthony.
18-AND-UNDER
CUNEO SECURITY RAIDERS 7,
ANDO ENTERPRISE HURRICANES 5
The game was tied, 1-1, after the first, but the Raiders pillaged the Canes’ nets with three second-period goals and kept up the pressure with three more in the third.
Atticus White ripped the nets with four goals, two on assists from James Koester who poured in a hat trick.
The Hurricanes’ Marcus Wrazen reeled off three goals, Caber Bausmith netted a pair as Wrazen and Jackson Way both assisted.
11-AND-UNDER
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 6,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 5
All tied at 5 at the end of two, David Kaczka came out of the goal to net a pair — the final a game-winner with 9:48 left in the game.
Kaczka opened the Burners scoring at 9:20 in the first, followed by a hat trick from Matias Sepulveda all in the second as Tristan Fernandez scored on an assist from Kaczka also in the second.
The Eagles took a 4-1 first-period lead but could not score in the final period of play. Tyler Manzanares and Easton Fryar each scored a pair as Maximus Meyer netted a first period goal.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS GRILL
HEROES 11,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 4
It was a 5-4 game after the second period, but the Heroes cooked up six in the third to ice the win.
Andrew James sliced and diced five goals and had two assists, and with three goals apiece were Lucas Krieger and Kenzo Liepins.
For the Wahoos, Jack Nicklaus teed off with a pair of goals and one each were Matous Horak and Lukas Korb.
8-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 4,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 3
The Lightning fell behind 3-0 before they could dust the net but could not make a comeback.
Parker Silva opened and closed the scoring for the Surge the first at 10:55 in the first and final with 5:37 in the second. Nicholas Pavliashvili netted the puck with 30 second left in the first and Ella Gurecky added to the tally with a second-period goal.
Anthony Cantatore opened the Lightning scoring at 8:45 in the first. With time running out, Nicholas Cantatore scored with 2:45 remaining and at the 1:15 mark, West Internicola powered in the puck.