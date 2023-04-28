The Southernmost Hockey Club begins playoffs for the 14-and-Under age division on Saturday, April 29, in the Charlie Smith Memorial Tournament, while the bulk of the postseason begins the following weekend at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

The opening U14 playoff game will pit the 3D Boatyard Panthers (5-3) with the Bascom Grooms Real Estate Barracudas (2-5). The rest of the teams will finish off the regular season with an eye on taking home the hardware starting on Saturday, May 6, with more playoffs on Saturday, May 13, and, championship games (if necessary) will be contested on Saturday, May 20.

