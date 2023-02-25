My buddy, Dan, and I made a pact that we would not let another week go by without catching a big, quality, fish. Our fishing has been a little lackluster lately. We have no idea why.
On Friday, we headed offshore and did some morning yellowtailing. We stop at one of our reliable waypoints and put out a bag of chum. The weather and fishing conditions were very good. Before long, we caught our first yellowtail, or as we call them, YTs. We had very little current to move our chum and baits. But we kept at it and before too long fell into a little routine of occasional bites.
One at a time, we put 13 and 14-inch fish in the box. Not very big, but they were plump and healthy-looking fish. We knew they would make terrific eating, and we were right. As the morning wore on, the fish kept getting a little bigger. My line got hit and I knew immediately that I had a nice YT. He fought like a champ. And when we brought him aboard, he measured out at almost 17 inches, with big shoulders. You know what I mean.
We had burned through two blocks of chum and were working on the third when we decided it was time to move away from YTs and do some trolling. We were still hoping to catch one big fish. Mahi fishing had not been good. A stray mahi may show up on social media once in a while. But other than that, mahi have been difficult to find and catch.
The National Weather Service had not had a Gulf Stream location report for 12 days since Feb. 9th. I’ve seen when the reports are not available before, many times, but never this long. We trolled from the deep side of the reef out to 350 feet of water. No fish. No birds. No current breaks. No nothing.
We pulled the two rigged ballyhoos out of the water and switched off to higher-speed artificial lures. We would troll for a while, pull all the lines out of the water, and run fast heading offshore for several miles then try it again. We were “running and gunning,” as it’s known. We hoped to find the Gulf Stream. We kept heading south, going deeper and watching for signs of the Gulf Stream.
Just barely able to still see land, the water in front of us turned to a dark sparkling blue. The water temperature went up from 75 to 79 degrees. The waves turned from two feet to three and four feet. We were in Gulf Stream City. We were excited by the looks of the water and assumed we would soon be rich with fish. “We gotta catch one quality fish,” Dan said. We were very sure we would be successful as we looked at the “fishy water.” Scattered Sargassum weed was everywhere. The ocean was wall-to-wall nervous-looking and waves were tight and angry. White foam blown by the wind gave the waves impressive whitecaps.
I was mesmerized. But we had spent too much time here and started to head home. We run-and-gunned all the way home without so much as a bite. Dan and I were a little dejected that we did not catch any mahi mahi after all that time and effort. Still, we were very happy with our day of fishing and had plenty of fresh YT filets for lunches and dinners.
Two days later, Dan called. “I can’t stand this,” he said. “We have to catch a quality fish.” I agreed. Dan went on to tell me that he had appointments that would keep him busy until 10:30 AM. I told him I did too. Then he told me, I have to go somewhere around 3 PM. I told him I did too.
“How about we meet here at 11, go fishing and come back by 2,” he said.
“You are a fishing fool, my friend,” I told him. Then I said, “I’ll be there at 11.”
We had heard about a pretty hot mutton snapper bite going on. We both love to catch and eat mutton snapper, so we decided that’s what we would do. We had no live bait penned away anywhere. After talking about it for a few minutes I reminded him that my last three big muttons were caught on dead ballyhoo.
We checked out several of our mutton waypoints. The first two displayed no fish marks on the fish finder. We moved to another area where we caught mutton snappers more than several miles away. We hoped the current might be moving a little faster at the next waypoint. As we approached our destination, another boat, a professional Keys charter guide, was working in our general area.
We zigzagged the outskirts of our chosen waypoint and found some terrific structures on the fish finder, only this time, the chart painted fish marks, on the bottom, at 100 feet deep, and just above the structure and rock outcroppings. We left the dock a little after the planned 11 AM and we spent an hour finding this spot. We have to get moving if we want to catch something before we run out of time, we both agreed.
Dan set up to drift the boat over the spot holding fish. We both dropped nose-rigged ballyhoo to the bottom and reeled up enough to keep the gear off the bottom. Suddenly, I felt a tug on my line. I dropped the rod tip and then started reeling. Bam! I was hooked up and had moved the fish off the bottom. What a fighter. It felt like a lot longer to bring him in than it probably was. We netted him, shot some photos and iced him down.
We fished another hour with no luck, but it didn’t matter. We had our quality fish in the box. We sped home and rushed to clean the boat and the fish. Our quality-fish drought was brought to an end and we were home in time to do the things we needed to do, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a lifelong fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.