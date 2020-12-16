The Keys’ first cold front of the season greeted 98 anglers fishing on 21 boats at the 57th annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, which was held Dec. 4-6, amid social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.
Capt. Brian Cone, aboard his charter boat Contagious, led anglers Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett, both from Charleston, North Carolina, Travis Bennett and Andy Cone from Tavernier, and Greg Tolpin from Key Largo to the winner’s circle with a total of 11 sailfish releases. The team took home beautiful sailfish sculptures and Yamaha outboards, along with a check for $42,390.
During the three days of fishing, 90 sailfish were released of 103 called-in catches, with more than $90,000 paid to the winners.
Juan Vilorio aboard the Hellreyzer would release the first sailfish of the three-day tournament while the Cloud Nine was fighting a double header. At the end of the first day of competition, 32 sailfish were released and the Cloud Nine was in the lead with five fish.
The second day of the event would start out early for Tackle Center, as Capt. Charlie Scoble called in a triple header of sailfish at 8:42 a.m., followed by Last Dance calling in a double. The Tackle Center would release two of the fish quickly but the third fish was not going to be easy. Eleven other sails were released before Donny Lange released the third fish of the triple header at 10:12 a.m. As the day ended, Tackle Center would be in the lead with a total of eight releases, followed by the Contagious with six and the Cloud Nine with five.
The final day of fishing was calm and cloudy. The bite started out slow but Contagious would pick at the sails all day. In the end, the Contagious would take home the top honors with their 11 releases. Contagious angler and the Keys Gentle dentist Travis Bennett would release five of those fish, winning the Bill Hirni highpoint angler award. Junior angler Andy Cone, 10, would take first place in the Junior Division with three releases.
Anglers Donny and Brad Lange, along with Jeffery Dickman and Fritz Zeher, all from Tavernier, would add another sail to the Tackle Centers’ tally and take home their very own Tackle Center of Islamorada-sponsored second-place sailfish trophies with a total of nine releases. With Capt. Justin Baker at the helm, the Yellow Tale would edge out the Cloud nine by one fish on the final day. Anglers Clarke and Phil Harlow, Patrick Nutt, Nick Caito, Ken Stiles and Eric Turnoff, all from Fort Lauderdale, along with Islamorada’s Jimi Fickling, would release seven sailfish on the Yellow Tale and be awarded the third-place trophy.
Debbie David of Hollywood, Florida, fishing aboard the Relentless with Cap. Paul Ross would release three sailfish to win the Top Lady Angler award. Second- and third-place Junior Angler awards would go to Laurel David with two releases and Christopher David with one release, both fishing aboard the Relentless. The Challenger took home most tagged fish team awards with four sailfish tagged and released.
In true Islamorada style, the sailfish weren’t the only fish biting on this beautiful weekend. The largest tuna was caught by Mike Slocum of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fishing aboard the Last Dance, weighing in at 24 pounds. Mike also weighed in the largest dolphin at 9.8 pounds. The largest mackerel honor went to angler Michael Varney from Tavernier with a 26.6-pound kingfish.
The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. The Contagious is currently in the lead with 11 fish. Second place in the Gold Cup is the Tackle Center with nine releases, and third is the Yellow Tale with 7. The next leg of the series is at the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Sailfish Tournament on Jan. 20, and the champions will be crowned during the Cheeca Lodge and Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament Jan. 23-24.
“Whale Harbor served up another great event,” stated tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “Things were a little different with all the COVID-19 protocols but everyone did a great job and had a wonderful time.”
For information on the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, visit http://www.islamoradasailfish tournament.com.