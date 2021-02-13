The 40th annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open kicked off without food, and with masks, at the Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar recently.
Thirty-four anglers who are bartenders or restaurant employees representing 10 different bars, released six sailfish under windy and rough conditions on Feb. 1. With lines in at 8:30, it was Jesse Ferrante aboard the Cloud 9 fishing for Chef Michaels who would release the first fish of the day — winning the team a bottle of champagne from the Trading Post Grocery Store in Islamorada.
The second fish of the tournament was released by Erica Rogers fishing on the Buzz On with the crew from the Ocean View Pub and Sports Bar. It would only be 10 minutes later that Broad Minded Capt. Nick Stanczyk called in a hook-up. Skyler McGarry, fishing for Dillion’s Pub and Grill, would release a fish just minutes later.
It would not be until 12:39 when the Broad Minded called in the next hook-up, and it was a doubleheader. Hayley Rosser released the first fish and, 20 minutes later, McGarry releases the second, which placed team Dillon’s solidly in first place. Bartenders and restaurant employees being the tough crew that they are, braved the bad conditions for three more hours. At 2:21, Rogers from the OV released the final fish of the day putting the Buzz On in second.
McGarry, with two releases, won the Jayanna Cohan Founders Award, sponsored by Dillon’s, and a trophy from King Sailfish. Outstanding Captain and Outstanding Mate awards, by Jimmy Mack Designs, were awarded to Stanczyk and Travis Dickens. The Grand Champion perpetual trophy will be displayed at Dillon’s for the next year, where visitors can also see 40 years of history on display. Ocean View anglers Rogers, Brittney Violett, Butch Comeforo, Becca Brito, Dannielle Verley and Lee Cash took home the second-place bar trophy. Rogers was the second-place bartender and awarded a beautiful bronze trophy.
Third-place angler award went to Ferrante with one fish on Capt. Greg Eklunds’ charter boat Cloud Nine. Hayley Rosser took home the Lobster Trap Arts fourth-place award for her release on the Broad Minded. The hard-luck award, a case of booze from Martini’s Liquor in Islamorada, was awarded to the fan-favorite hard-luck story: Lorelei anglers would battle rough conditions, sick anglers and seagulls the size of pterodactyls throughout the day with no sailfish releases.
The Lorelei treated anglers to a subdued kickoff and awards ceremony on the beach.
“The reason Jayanna Cohan started this tournament was because she loved to sailfish and she wanted others to have the same opportunity,” said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “I would like to extend a special thank you to all the local businesses who helped to support this event for our hard-working bar and restaurant employees!”