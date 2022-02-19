Sixty anglers, who are bartenders or restaurant employees representing 14 different bars, released 30 sailfish during the 41st annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open on Jan. 31.
With lines in at 8:30 a.m. on a windy day with scattered showers, it took only 16 minutes before the Vice Versa hooked up a sailfish. Square Grouper angler Tommy Fricke would release the fish at 9:20. Meanwhile, Broad Minded’s Capt. Nick Stanczyk would call in a hook-up and release for Skyler McGarry at 8:50.
A flurry of activity over the next hour would change standings back and forth. By 10:30, Cloud Nine, fishing the gang from Chef Michael’s, would be in first place with releases for Chris Merrell at 9:04, Christian Ledwith at 9:23 and Ralph Howell’s release at 9:45. Broad Minded would be in second with the addition of a double-header for Dillon’s, giving them three fish on time. Ocean View (OV) would be in third with a double-header release for Becca Britto and Lee Cash on the Buzz On. Square Grouper angler Megan Simpson released a sail giving their team two fish, as well as Shipwrecks anglers Kayla Flanagan and Zeke Brauer aboard the Two Reel also with two fish.
As the day progressed, it would become clear that Broad Minded was in it to win it. Jack Wittle would release another sail for Dillon’s. At 12:30, the team released another double-header followed by a release for Skyler at 1:04, and then Jack released the final fish of the tournament at 3:28, thrusting the team well into first place with eight sailfish releases.
The Bartenders Sailfish Open perpetual trophy is going back to Dillon’s to hang on the wall for one year along with a check for $1,000 in memory of Trapper John, a long-time participant of the tournament. Capt. Stanczyk would win the Outstanding Captain award, and Mike Varney took home the Outstanding Mate award. Skyler McGarry won first-place angler with four releases on time and a King Sailfish trophy. His name will be engraved on the JayAnna Cohan founder’s award, and he received a check for $500, sponsored by Dillion’s. Jack Wittle also released four fish on time, receiving a Pasta Pantaleo print for second-place angler.
Second-place bar would be the OV, fishing aboard the Buzz On. The team, consisting of Becca Britto, Lee Cash, Brittany Violette and Butch Comeforo, would end up with four releases. Becca would release three of the team’s fish, putting her in the third-place angler spot and garnering a beautiful Pasta print. Anglers Ashli Kristin and Kim Tomic, along with their teammates aboard the Cloud Nine, would take home the third-place bar trophy to Chef Michaels. Chris Merrell’s release at 9:04 won him the fourth-place angler award with one release on time.
The Lorelei treated anglers to a fabulous kick-off and awards ceremony on the beach.
“My favorite part of this tournament is that we have so many anglers who catch and release their first sailfish” stated tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “The reason JayAnna Cohan started this tournament was because she loved to sailfish, and she wanted others to have the same opportunity. I would like to extend a special thank you to all the local businesses who helped to support this event for our hard-working bar and restaurant employees!”