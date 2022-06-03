Because of predictions of severe weather on Friday through Sunday, June 3-5, the 29th annual Dolphin Tournament, sponsored by the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, has been rescheduled.

The new dates will be Friday through Sunday, June 10-12.

Boats can be registered for the tournament at http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com, or call the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce at 305-872-2411 to have an application sent via email.

Final registration is Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kiki’s Sandbar Bar & Grille on Little Torch Key, followed by the captains’ meeting.