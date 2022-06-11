The eighth annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, with 69 teams made up of 270 anglers competing for more than $80,000 in cash and trophies, was held Friday through Sunday, June 3-5.
The potential tropical storm on Friday did not deter anglers and friends from a kickoff party at Skippers Dockside restaurant. Although Saturday was a wash, teams rallied at the restaurant once again. By Sunday the weather lifted, giving the anglers a beautiful almost calm day to get the competitors on the water.
Anglers were allowed to weigh three fish Sunday for the combined weight to determine the winners.
Dream Weaver, run by Brian Weaver along with his seven anglers — Cody Darbie, Tyler Kelley, Joe Marino, Sam Pence, James Simcic, Digger Rodamer, all of Naples, and Austin Baxter of Bartow — got to the winner’s circle by weighing in 57.5 pounds of dolphin. The combined weight of their largest three fish, a 20.5 pounder plus a 19.8 and 17.2, would win $26,080.
Second-place team was Deep Green from Key Largo with a combined weight of 50.3 pounds to win $10,000. The team weighed in fish at 14.2, 15.7 and 20.4 pounds.
Third-place team was Chasin It, with anglers from Key Largo, catching a total of 40.3 pounds and winning $9,560. The largest Fish, 29.3 pounds, was caught by junior angler Chase Caputo, winning him $5,000, but leaving the hook in the palm of his hand.
Fourth-place team was Dorados Locos, with anglers from Pace and Phoenix, Arizona, with fish totaling 37.6 pounds to win $5,040. Teammate Christopher Stark of Chicago, Illinois, caught the second-largest fish, weighing, 26.3 pounds, for $9,695.
Fifth-place team was aboard the Debaitable, captained by KJ Zeher with mate Pete Michalini. Anglers Justin Baker, Jess Bright, Katie Lanigan, Mike Lanigan, Pete Michalini, Tom Walsh, Mike Walsh and Nick Zeher of Delray Beach caught a total of 35.3 pounds, winning $2,520. Nick Zeher also caught the third-largest dolphin, weighing 22.8 pounds and winning him $6,130.
Sixth-place team was Executive Decision from Ocala. The team had a total of 30.4 pounds, winning $500 plus dinner at Skippers Dockside.
Heather Born, fishing on Deep Green, also won $2,000 for the ladies largest dolphin with the 20.4-pound fish. The second-largest fish for a female angler was 13.1 pounds, caught by Judy Ptashinski of Bonita Springs, which won her $1,000.
Winner of the largest fish in the Senior Angler category was Charles Cranford of Stuart. Fishing aboard Hop Along with Capt. Justin Hopper, Cranford won $1,000 with his 11.3-pound dolphin.
Junior anglers competed for the top three places, with Key Largo resident Chase Caputo taking first place with a 29.3-pound fish and winning $500. Second would go to Aydan Harman of Phoenix, winning $250 with an 11-pounder, and third went to Tavernier angler Andy Cone, winning $100 with a 9.8-pound dolphin.
Largest other species fish winners each took home King Sailfish trophies and $750 each, including Miller Time’s angler Neil Carlson from Key Largo with a 10.8-pound kingfish and Deep Green’s angler Andrew Atwill of Key Largo, who landed a 15.5-pound wahoo, and Washed Up’s Matthew Fernandez of Miami caught a 13.8-pound tuna.
Skippers Dockside Restaurant showcased its fabulous food for the kickoff party, which was sponsored by Gus’ Toy Box and Contender Boats, held inside the restaurant due to the inclement weather. For information, visit http://www.SkippersTournaments.com.