The female anglers aboard Caribsea show off their mahi, from left, Maryanne Vontertann, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Susan Anthony, Fort Myers, Florida, Robin Krueger, Parkland, Florida, Lynda Traverso, St. Augustine, Florida and Robin Christian, Sanibel, Florida.
The Sea Horse female anglers, with mahi, from left, Lynda Traverso, St. Augustine, Florida, Cheryl Craig, Key West, Florida, Robin Christian, Sanibel, Florida, Susan Anthony, Fort Myers, Florida, Robin Krueger, Parkland, Florida and Carmella Brazzle, Suwanee, Georgia.
Aboard Caribsea, Susan Anthony, right, of Fort Myers, took first place offshore, with Maryanne Vontertann, of Fort Lauderdale.
Female anglers came from as far away as Georgia to learn fishing and compete at the non-intimidating Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament, held June 24-26, 2022 in Islamorada.
The tournament, hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, kicked off on Friday at the Tavernier Elks Club. On Saturday and Sunday, the anglers learned fishing skills on boats off Islamorada, catching a total of 100 fish on flat calm seas.
Susan Anthony, of Fort Myers, Florida, clinched First Place Offshore with a 25-pound blackfin tuna caught on Caribsea. Second place went to Lynda Traverso, of St. Augustine, Florida for a 19.8-pound blackfin tuna. Top Private Boat went to Deb Salvi, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida for an 8-pound mahi. Some anglers caught their first mahi.
Prizes included cash awards, Penn combos, art prints, shirts and more, and were presented on Sunday upon the return of boats at Whale Harbor.
Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Fish Florida.
LLGF offers a second Florida Keys event Oct. 7-9, with a full-day fishing seminar, two days of fishing and prizes.
Remaining 2022 LLGF events, with optional or included fishing, are the Guy Harvey Outpost Bass Seminar & Tournament Camp Mack, Lake Wales, Florida, on Sept. 23-24, the Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar, fishing and Fishing Fever tournament in Islamorada on Oct. 7-9 and the St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy, set for Nov. 19-20.