The FWC announces several fishery changes stating Jan. 1
Several species of grouper and snapper will either open or close to harvest in Gulf and Atlantic state waters starting Jan. 1.
Blackfin, silk, queen and wenchman snappers will reopen to recreational and commercial harvest in Gulf state waters. Gag grouper will close to recreational harvest in Gulf state waters.
Gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby will close to recreational and commercial harvest in Atlantic state waters, including Monroe County.